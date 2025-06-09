Welcome to our new website!
On the road

The most dangerous roads in America

Truckinfo.net analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and discovered the trends that are affecting safety on roads in America.

To steal today’s computerized cars, thieves go high-tech

A laptop is one of car thieves' go-to tools.
Thieves are trading their pry bars for laptops and wireless devices to steal cars that nowadays rely on remotes and computer networks.

Spring survey: Consumers plan to buy cars despite costs

Freedom Debt Relief provides some simple, money-saving steps to follow while car shopping in the current auto market.

Most improved car models of 2024

Edmunds finds that Mercedes and Mitsubishi both stepped up product quality, Ford Ranger jumps from worst to first, and Corvette remains the best sports-car lineup and value.   

The latest trends in auto loan rates and financing for 2025

Experian explains that if you're thinking about buying a car in the near future, understanding the auto financing market can help you better evaluate your options.

Average auto loan debt grew 2.1% to $24,297 in 2024

Experian explains that while the average auto loan balance grew 2.1%, to reach $24,297, uncertainty in the auto market may cause things to play out differently in 2025.

Here’s how to make sure your tires are ready for road trip season

(BPT) - Summer is nearly here, and travelers everywhere are dreaming of the journeys they'll take with friends and family. But there's one aspect of road trip planning that often goes overlooked, and …

Protect your summer plans from unexpected car trouble

(BPT) - Summer is right around the corner, and whether you're planning a family getaway, a staycation, or just managing the hustle of summer camps and soccer practice, life doesn't slow down when …

What's that racket? 4 car noises you shouldn't ignore
CheapInsurance.com encourages drivers to listen for car noises that can help diagnose a potential problem before it becomes a serious emergency situation.
The Hidden Benefits of Owning an Electric Vehicle
(BPT) - Electric vehicles (EVs) provide significant environmental and health advantages compared to gas and diesel-powered cars. They reduce emissions, improve air quality, and offer luxury features, …
Mercury Offers Auto Accessories Under $50 That Make Perfect Mother’s Day Gifts
(BPT) - Mother's Day is this Sunday, May 11, and if you're still hunting for the perfect last-minute gift, consider something practical that shows you care.Mercury Insurance has curated nine …
The most and least hospitable states for electric vehicle ownership
Using data from the Department of Energy and Tax Foundation, Stacker ranked states from the least to most hospitable for electric vehicle ownership.  
Electric and hybrid cars could hit 25% market share in the U.S. within two years
Edmunds reports that while J.D. Power forecasts EV sales in the U.S. will hold at 1.2 million sales this year, it predicts EV market share will hit 26% by 2030.
Automotive news

From oil changes to brake checks: 10 key maintenance tasks to keep your car running

The General breaks down 10 essential maintenance tasks that help keep your car safer, more reliable, and on the road longer.

The New York International Auto Show highlights the latest in design and innovation

(BPT) - The New York International Auto Show is back, drawing crowds with the latest design and innovation.Founded in 1900, it's North America's longest-running and most-attended auto show for over …

Automotive stocks: The effect of tariffs on shares of popular automakers

Finder examines how car stocks fare before and after auto tariffs start.

The most dangerous cities for pedestrians

TruckInfo.net analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to see where pedestrians are most at risk.

When Looking for a New Car, Bigger isn’t Always Better: Why Choosing a Sedan Might Be the Best Choice

(BPT) - SUVs are undoubtedly the most popular vehicle style in the U.S. This category has revolutionized the industry, attracting consumers who never imagined they would drive a truck. Some …

How public-private transportation partnerships create innovative solutions, boost the economy

(BPT) - To keep the economy moving, people need to keep moving. Public transit helps economies grow by providing access to businesses where people purchase goods, boosting home values and creating …

America's most liked cars

Edmunds lists the most liked cars in 2024 based on performance, comfort and reliability.

3 Tips for Surviving Pothole Season

(BPT) - When the beauty of spring begins to blossom, roads often become ugly.That's because early spring's freeze-thaw cycle wreaks havoc on road surfaces as conditions warm, opening up potholes that …

5 easy ways to prepare your electric vehicle for winter driving

(BPT) - If you drive during the winter, especially in climates where the temperature reaches below freezing, it's important to know how to take care of your car so you can drive comfortably and …

High tariffs and car repairs cost: The ripple effect

Way.com examines how the automotive business is affected by high tariffs in various ways and what you can do to avoid higher costs.

Selecting the Right Auto Glass Shop for Your Repairs: Why Expertise Matters

(NewsUSA) - When it comes to auto glass repair and replacement, choosing the right provider is crucial for ensuring the safety and performance of your vehicle. The quality of the glass, the skill of …
More automotive news
Top trending U.S. car models, according to Google trends
Edmunds combs search data to find the 25 U.S. cars capturing the most online attention.
Cars, cars and more cars
