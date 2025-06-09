Most improved car models of 2024 Edmunds finds that Mercedes and Mitsubishi both stepped up product quality, Ford Ranger jumps from worst to first, and Corvette remains the best sports-car lineup and value.

The latest trends in auto loan rates and financing for 2025 Experian explains that if you're thinking about buying a car in the near future, understanding the auto financing market can help you better evaluate your options.

Average auto loan debt grew 2.1% to $24,297 in 2024 Experian explains that while the average auto loan balance grew 2.1%, to reach $24,297, uncertainty in the auto market may cause things to play out differently in 2025.

Here’s how to make sure your tires are ready for road trip season (BPT) - Summer is nearly here, and travelers everywhere are dreaming of the journeys they'll take with friends and family. But there's one aspect of road trip planning that often goes overlooked, and …