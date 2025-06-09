Welcome to our new website!
The Book Page with news from around the web

Ready for summer? How to find the perfect beach read

(BPT) - Summer is all about recreation, relaxation — and diving into stories that transport you into another world. To help you get into beach mode, Disney Books offers exciting titles perfect …

New book honors 50th anniversary of Southeast Asian refugees arriving in WA

Fifty years ago, Washington welcomed the first of thousands of Southeast Asian refugees fleeing war and conflict in their home countries.  A new book captures 15 stories of first-generation refugees and their descendants and how they rebuilt their lives in Washington state.  “New Land: Southeast Asian Refugees Finding Home in Washington” touches upon topics such […]

BookTrib’s Bites: Four Reads to Fire Up Your Summer

(NewsUSA) - “Mothers of Fate” by Lynne HugoAfter constructing a new life for herself after an affair with her married boss, Deana Wilkes is ready to make things right and meet the son she was …

Looking For the Perfect Father's Day Gift? Disney Publishing Has a Great Book to Celebrate Every Dad

(BPT) - Does your dad love to cook? Is your dad a Marvel or Star Wars fan? Looking for a gift for a new dad? Disney publishing has the perfect gift for every dad.For the chef:From the oven to the …

Wildly Exciting New Adventure Series About A Heroic Girl And Her Wolf

Exciting, inspiring new book kids will be wild about.
(NAPSI)— Into The Wild by Anh Do—comedian, artist, internationally best-selling Australian author with over a million copies sold—is the first book in the Wolf Girl series, a thrilling new …

BookTrib’s Bites: Jump-Start Summer with These Four Exciting Reads

(NewsUSA) - “Silent Horizons" by Chad RobichauxIn this new military thriller, Foster Quinn is more than a former Force Recon Marine: he’s a husband, father, and faithful brother to his teammates. …

BookTrib’s Bites: Something for Everyone, from Self-Help to Historical Fiction and Beyond

(NewsUSA) - "Retirement Planning That Delivers" by Pete Bosse, PhD, CFPIt’s not unusual to fear the unknown when it comes to retirement, such as: What will I do with all my free time? What do I …

A Second Shot Blends Riveting True Crime with Emotional Depth

True crime with heart, A Second Shot delivers a thought-provoking twist.
(NAPSI)—In A Second Shot: The Pursuit of Justice in Maryland’s Oldest Cold Case Murder , Michael F. Weisberg, M.D. tells a deeply compelling story that transcends the true crime genre. At its …

From Alaska Capitol’s cafeteria, author and illustrator claims Pulitzer Prize

Tessa Hulls was making sandwiches in the Alaska Capitol when she learned she had won a Pulitzer Prize. Her book, “Feeding Ghosts,” is a nonfiction graphic novel that documents three generations of women in her family, starting with her grandmother, who was a journalist at the time of the Chinese Communist Revolution. It had already […]

BookTrib’s Bites: From Sci-Fi and Thrillers to Historical Reads

(NewsUSA) - “Writers of the Future Vol 41” by L. Ron HubbardStep into the extraordinary with an anthology that promises the unexpected, the thought-provoking and the unforgettable. Celebrating …

How do children learn to read? This literacy expert says ‘there are as many ways as there are students’

Not all children learn to read in the same way, but schools tend to adopt a single approach to literacy.
US schools are going all in on phonics, but research shows that approach won’t work for every child. A blended literacy strategy can get more students reading.

The Science of Reading—What Parents Should Know

While learning to speak is an innate process, neuroscience research tells us that learning to read is not.
(NAPSI)—Parents and teachers generally agree: Literacy is one of the cornerstones of educational fairness and crucial for lifelong success.   Yet, according to the National Assessment of …

Classic Tales Make Great Easter Gifts For Little Ones

(NAPSI)—This Easter parents, grandparents and friends can hop to it and give kids great books about bunnies, such as these sweet stories.   Ten Little Rabbits by Maurice Sendak This magical …

BookTrib’s Bites: Four Charming Spring Reads

(NewsUSA) - “Onward, Ye Heroes” by C.S. BrownIn this exciting conclusion to the “Smoke Without Ash” fantasy series, three heroes must stand on the front line to defend the world from the …
More about books
A charming new book about getting to know a new environment could be inspirational to a child you love.
A Moving New Book About Moving And Much More
(NAPSI)—Here’s a sweet idea: Treat a child you care about to a new book, such as “Harlem Honey: The Adventures of a Curious Kid.” Written by Emmy Award–winning talk show host Tamron Hall …
BookTrib’s Bites: Spring Into These Four Spellbinding Reads
When a wedding is tragically averted by the death of the bridesmaid, Theodosia is determined to prove that it was murder in the latest entry to this New York Times bestselling Tea Shop Mystery series.
Emmy award–winning host, #1 New York Times bestselling author, and “America’s Mom,” Tabitha Brown, shares personal and inspiring childhood story in her first-ever picture book, Hello There, Sunshine.
New Book Helps Kids Find The Sunshine Within Themselves
(NAPSI)—A great way to cheer up a child on a gray or otherwise down day is with a new book by Tabitha Brown, the Emmy Award–winning host of the children’s show “Tab Time” and multiple NAACP …
BookTrib’s Bites: Enjoy a Variety of Fascinating Reads This Spring
(NewsUSA) - "Conviction Overturned" by Willard BakemanA must-read for evangelicals and skeptics alike. “Conviction Overturned” is a forensic review of the Bible’s credibility based on legal …

