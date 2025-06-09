Welcome to our new website!
Entertainment

How the ‘billionaire lifestyle’ at a Park City, Utah, mansion fueled a new movie by the creator of ‘Succession’

The Salt Lake Tribune talks to actors Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Ramy Youssef and Cory Michael Smith about filming Jesse Armstrong’s new movie in a Park City mansion.
Movies and TV shows casting across the US
Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting across the US.
8 most popular online casino card games
OLBG provides a guide to the most popular and easiest casino card games to play online.

What your streaming vs. scrolling habits reveal about your mental health

Hers dove into how different screen time impacts our psyche and found that one simple question—do you prefer streaming TV or scrolling social media?—reveals key differences in mental wellness.

Lady Gaga bomb plot: Thwarted plan lifts veil on the gamification of hate and gendered nature of online radicalization

Lady Gaga performs at Copacabana Beach on May 3, 2025, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Instead of promoting diversity, many social networks and other popular digital platforms function as machines for the production and circulation of hate.

Post Malone was told he would never play his hometown stadium. He kicked off his nationwide tour there anyway.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that Post Malone kicked off his latest tour on April 29 with fireworks, confetti and other theatrics.

11 iconic mother figures across TV history

Stacker compiled a list of 10 of the most unforgettable maternal figures in television history using information from IMDb and various media outlets.   

Country-pop star Kelsea Ballerini salutes fans who have followed her from small venues to arena shows

The Salt Lake Tribune highlights Kelsea Ballerini, the country pop musician who performed "Live on Tour," her first Utah arena show, while thanking fans who have followed her journey through smaller venues.

Entertainment 2024
'The White Lotus' effect: How HBO's hit series is redefining travel, style, and brand strategy
Compartés explains how "The White Lotus" has become a masterclass in modern marketing with its stunning visuals and satirical take on wealth to its cultural impact on fashion, food, and decor. 
20 don't-miss summer events across the nation in 2025
Way.com compiled a guide to the must-not-miss summer events across the country.
The most spectacular bingo halls in the U.S. and U.K.
OLBG unveils the top 10 best bingo halls, ranked by ambience, game variety, prize money, and more, to discover which venue clinches the title between the U.K. and the U.S.
Complicated friendships can affect well-being—just take it from these 5 pop culture duos
Charlie Health focuses on complicated friendships as seen in "The Office" and "The Real Housewives," plus data on how friendship affects well-being and mental health.
2025 influencer marketing costs on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok
CreatorDB presents a guide that breaks down the cost for influencer marketing, which covers Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok influencer rates, and negotiation strategies to help you set the right price and maximize results.

Best films turning 50 in 2025

Stacker ranked the top 50 films turning 50 in 2025, providing a strong overview of the innovative and long-lasting impact of 1975 cinema.

5 narcissistic pop culture characters—and what experts say about them

Charlie Health presents examples of pop culture characters who exhibit narcissistic tendencies—plus guidance on what to do if you notice narcissistic traits in yourself or others.
