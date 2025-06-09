Welcome to our new website!
Why Kissinger would have been a Fortnite champ − and other foreign policy lessons from the gaming world

A visitor walks past the booth of Civilization VII at the Gamescom video games trade fair in Cologne, Germany, on Aug. 21, 2024. Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images via The Conversation

A political scientist – with a penchant for gaming – explains how Minecraft, League of Legends and Civilization VII can help teach key international relations concepts.

Early visions of Mars: Meet the 19th-century astronomer who used science fiction to imagine the red planet

Camille Flammarion

In the 19th century, astronomers could see Mars through telescopes, but not clearly. Some used their imaginations to fill in what the blurry images couldn’t convey.

9 surprising facts about American video game habits

(BPT) - Video games are one of America's favorite pastimes with universal appeal across generations. According to the Entertainment Software Association's (ESA) annual Essential Facts About the U.S. …

50 facts and figures about D-Day

Stacker compiled a list of 50 facts and figures that defined D-Day, using resources like the D-Day Center and the Department of Defense.

Could a bold anti-poverty experiment from the 1960s inspire a new era in housing justice?

New York City neighborhoods designated for revitalization with funding from the Model Cities Program. The City of New York, Community Development Program: A Progress Report, December 1968.

The Great Society’s Model Cities Program wasn’t perfect. But it offered a vision of what democratic, community-based planning could look like.

Do photons wear out? An astrophysicist explains light’s ability to travel vast cosmic distances without losing energy

Light, whether from a star or your flashlight, travels at 186,000 miles per second.

The speed of light is the fastest anything can travel. What happens to a photon from a galaxy 25 million light years away on its journey toward Earth?

Pope Leo XIV’s link to Haiti is part of a broader American story of race, citizenship and migration

Pope Leo XIV appears before thousands of journalists on May 12, 2025, in Vatican City.

Repelled by American racism, thousands of free people of color bounced between New Orleans and Haiti in the 19th century.

Could a human enter a black hole to study it?

A person falling into a black hole and being stretched while approaching the black hole

If you are a sci-fi junkie you’ve probably wondered what would happen if you were unlucky enough to fall into a black hole. How well you’d fare all depends on the type of black hole.

Craters in the lunar surface are visible in this photo taken during the Apollo 11 mission.
Space law doesn’t protect historical sites, mining operations and bases on the Moon – a space lawyer describes a framework that could
More people will be going to the Moon in coming years, and the way current legal frameworks are written could lead to conflict.
The universe is filled with countless galaxies, stars and planets. Astronomers may find life one day, but they will need extraordinary proof.
‘Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence’ − an astronomer explains how much evidence scientists need to claim discoveries like extraterrestrial life
An astronomer breaks down 3 key components that allow researchers to make groundbreaking discoveries – and decide when results aren’t significant.
Neurons that fire together sometimes wire together.
How does your brain create new memories? Neuroscientists discover ‘rules’ for how neurons encode new information
As you experience or encounter new things, your brain must encode this information via the right neural networks at the right time.
FIFA's global soccer tournament to take America by storm this summer
(BPT) - Everyone's heard the FIFA World Cup 26™ is coming to Canada, Mexico and the United States in 2026, but this summer, sports fans in 11 cities across the United States will be able to …
What state seals say about America and what they don't
Spokeo examined State Symbols USA and other resources to explore why state seals are significant and how they help us understand the U.S.
The flourishing Black business district in Detroit, Mich., photographed in 1942.

Detroit’s Black population grew sixfold from 1910 to 1920, and many businesses that sprouted to welcome the newcomers flourished.
