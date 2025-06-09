Welcome to our new website!
Gardening news from around the web

4 ways to boost your well-being with garden therapy

(BPT) - Step into the world of gardening, a blossoming trend that's captivating people of all ages. If you've already spent time in the garden, you understand the excitement of seeing vibrant colors …
American lawn care is going electric
Reasons to be Cheerful reports that with rebates and other perks encouraging residents to say goodbye to gas-powered equipment, springtime has gotten a little quieter.
How to upgrade your outdoor entertaining spaces for spring and summer
(BPT) - Spring and summer aren't just for outdoor sports, picnics and hikes. The warmer seasons are also a great time to entertain friends and family in your outdoor living spaces.Whether you already …
A Breakthrough Making Grass Seed Smarter and Lawns Greener
(Family Features) In neighborhoods across the country, homeowners are getting extra help in their quest for the elusive, perfect lawn.
Windy days can mean more pollen and more sneezing.
Worsening allergies aren’t your imagination − windy days create the perfect pollen storm
From sending more pollen airborne to breaking up pollen grains, which lets them penetrate deeper into your lungs, the wind is not the allergy sufferer’s friend.
Paint your garden with color: Stunning plants offer effortless beauty
(BPT) - Spring is here, making it the perfect time to dream up your vibrant garden. This year, think of your garden as a personal masterpiece, where colors blend and nature takes center stage. Just …
Window-box gardening has been a Philly tradition since the 1800s. Sonja Dümpelmann, CC BY-SA

The hidden history of Philadelphia’s window-box gardens and their role in urban reform

(BPT) - Love to entertain? Wave® Petunias and Pansies offer an easy and impactful way to create a welcoming, lively atmosphere for any outdoor gathering. From setting a colorful backdrop to …
5 top trends for transforming your outdoor space

(BPT) - Homeowners today are reimagining their outdoor spaces, moving beyond a basic patio and grill to create thoughtfully designed areas that blend style, comfort, and functionality. According to …

Prep your yard for spring: How to refresh your outdoor spaces and create your own oasis

(BPT) - Spring is right around the corner, making it the perfect time to start prepping your outdoor spaces for entertaining. From clearing away built-up winter grime on siding to freshening up …
Lifestyle news
Brain study identifies a cost of caregiving for new fathers
The Conversation reports on research that has revealed that the brains of fathers as well as mothers have revealed that the brain lose volume across the transition to parenthood, and researchers are still figuring out what these changes mean for parents.
How smart consumers use prescription discount cards with insurance to legally game the system
SaveHealth explores how consumers are leveraging discount card platforms to save money while working with or around their insurance coverage.
IDs through the ages: How people have proven their identity over time
Spokeo examined the history of identification and its evolution throughout the centuries, from seals to biometrics.
Texas lawmakers hear concerns about bill to require proof of citizenship for voting
Votebeat reports on concerns from Democratic lawmakers and Texas voters that a GOP-backed bill to require citizenship proof from voters could disenfranchise eligible Texans.
The fix for parched Western states: Recycled toilet water
Grist asks: If it's perfectly safe to drink purified wastewater, why aren't drought-plagued states using more of it?
