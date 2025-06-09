Welcome to our new website!
Supreme Court changes the game on federal environmental reviews

A pumpjack in eastern Utah extracts oil from underground.
For lawyers, industry, advocates and the courts, environmental review after the Eagle County decision is not just a new ballgame. It is a new sport.
Moths are known to swarm porch, stadium and street lights at night. Each summer, Denver is visited by miller moths as they make their trek to the mountains. Fairfax Media/GettyImages

It’s miller moth season in Colorado – an entomologist explains why they’re important and where they’re headed

Miller moths migrate through the state every summer and are sometimes considered to be a pest.

Photos after the Los Angeles fires in January 2025 show many yards where vegetation didn't burn while neighboring houses did.

California plan to ban most plants within 5 feet of homes for wildfire safety overlooks some important truths about flammability

Hedges and trees may actually reduce home exposure to radiant heat and flying embers, but they must be well maintained. Two scientists who study how plants burn explain.
Curious kids ask questions
Thinking green

Airbus, Saab, Dassault and others are part of an initiative involving ‘coopetition’, a practice that can help firms tackle complex challenges like sustainability.
The 10 hottest cities in the US, ranked by temperature

Redfin compiled a list of the hottest cities in the U.S. to help you stay safe in a warming world—whether you’re heat-averse and looking for places to avoid or a sun-chaser searching for your next home.

Solar panels’ shade helps boost Colorado grassland productivity in dry years

Solar panels on grasslands can generate electricity and useful forage or wildlife habitat. Matthew Sturchio, <a href=CC BY-ND" />
Solar energy can help grasslands weather droughts in the semi-arid American West.

Managing forests and other ecosystems under rising threats requires thinking across wide-ranging scenarios

Thinking through scenarios allows land managers to prepare for many potential outcomes.
Park and forest managers can’t rely on the past any longer to understand future risks. Fires, pests and climate change are changing the game.

Saving through an energy-efficient home

Wealth Enhancement looks at several strategies you can adopt to save money through an energy-efficient home.

How does the EPA know a pesticide is safe to use in my yard?

A mosquito-control technician sprays a mixture including insecticides in a yard in Michigan.
Federal regulations govern which pesticides can be used and give specific directions for applying them. Ignoring those directions is a violation of federal law.

Conservation group lawsuit seeks to speed listing of Alaska king salmon under Endangered Species Act

A Washington state-based conservation group filed a lawsuit this week in an effort to speed up the federal government’s review of a proposal to list king salmon as threatened or endangered across the Gulf of Alaska. The Wild Fish Conservancy filed its lawsuit Thursday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., saying that the National […]
Dragonflies, just like bees and butterflies, face threats that humans can help prevent. Christopher Halsch
Humans are killing helpful insects in hundreds of ways − simple steps can reduce the harm
Insects are often under pressure from several threats at once, from pesticides to habitat loss to pollution.
Monarch butterflies migrate each year and rely on plants blooming along their path to provide food. Clint Wirick/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Bees, fish and plants show how climate change’s accelerating pace is disrupting nature in 2 key ways
Fast-rising temperatures can change how plants and animals behave and disrupt the delicate timing of pollination.
What you need to know before becoming a collector of live insects or snails
(BPT) - Insects and snails are a critical part of the planet's ecosystem. Bees, for example, pollinate important crops and provide high-quality food like honey, while snails feed on dead or rotting …
The Everglades has often been referred to as a vast river of grass.
25 years of Everglades restoration has improved drinking water for millions in Florida, but a new risk is rising
Changes to the landscape and pollution have harmed this vital ecosystem known as the ‘river of grass.’
You can save yourself some money while you help save the planet this Earth Day.
Making Your Energy Choices Count this Earth Day
(NAPSI)—This year is the 55th anniversary of Earth Day—an excellent reason to consider ways you can make a difference, not just for the environment, but for yourself, your home, and your family. …

(BPT) - Trees are vital to our communities, both now and in the future. Each year, we lose 36 million trees due to age, disease, pests and severe weather. That's why it is essential to plant mature …
