Health

Beyond the Scale: Understanding the facts about obesity for Hispanic Americans

(Family Features) Obesity is a lifelong health problem that affects more than 42% of American adults and impacts some ethnic and racial groups more than others.
Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD) 101
(Family Features) Pediatric growth hormone deficiency (GHD) is a relatively rare condition, affecting an estimated 1 in 4,000-10,000 children.
Sticking to just thumbs-up or thumbs-down limits how you engage with the world.
Stop the ‘good’ vs ‘bad’ snap judgments and watch your world become more interesting
Instant evaluations narrow your perspective and limit your mind’s potential to connect and engage with other aspects of your experiences.
Eden&#039;s NAD⁺ Program Sparks New Conversations on Aging and Longevity
(Madison Roberts, Contributor) - It might sound like science fiction: a molecule already inside your body holds the potential to slow the aging process, sharpen the mind, and energize the body. Yet …

Women and the Intersection of Heart, Kidney and Metabolic Health

(Family Features) Women may be unaware of their risk for heart disease, kidney disease, and metabolic conditions like diabetes, which drive risk for cardiovascular disease.

This Summer, Don’t Let Dehydration Ruin Your Workout

(NewsUSA) - Exercising in the warmer weather is a welcome respite from winter, but summer workouts bring their own challenges, including dehydration.For most people, 64 ounces of water each day is …

Health news for your family
Atorvastatin and the fight against high cholesterol: A lifesaving drug for millions
SaveHealth provides an in-depth look at cholesterol-fighting atorvastatin, its mechanism of action, clinical significance, and its impact in combating one of the most pervasive chronic health conditions of modern times.
Summer's arrival underscores the importance of skin protection
Northwell Health details how to keep your skin safe from harmful UV radiation and skin cancer as the weather gets warmer. 
How innovative genomic testing is transforming early breast cancer care
(BPT) - When a woman receives a breast cancer diagnosis, the journey ahead can feel overwhelming. Breast cancer affects one in eight women in their lifetime, and while treatment options have advanced …
The real impacts of mental health stigma, according to research
Charlie Health presents research on how mental health stigma affects people with serious mental health conditions—from social exclusion to barriers in employment and care.
Is it harder for women to lose weight?
GoodRx reviews the many factors that make weight loss harder for some women and shares useful strategies to optimize health from a weight perspective.

What Women Should Know About Their Heart, Kidney and Metabolic Health

(Family Features) Some women may be unaware they’re living with risks for heart disease, kidney disease and metabolic conditions like diabetes, which drive risk for cardiovascular disease.

New clinical trial shows anti-inflammatory medication reduces heart plaque

(BPT) - Is heart disease on your radar? While the subject can be scary, the good news is that medical advancements have found new and efficient ways to manage the risk factors that can lead to …

New research links gun violence exposure to higher rates of depression and suicidal ideation

The Trace reports on a nationally representative study deepens what we know about the intersection of mental health, gun violence, and support services.

Most Americans Avoid Lifesaving Colorectal Cancer Screening

(NewsUSA) - More than two-thirds of U.S. adults say they would rather file their taxes than get a colonoscopy, according to data from a new survey commissioned by the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, the …

Calorie counts on menus and food labels may not help consumers choose healthier foods, new research shows

Fitness apps make it easy to track the number of calories in a meal.
Knowing how many calories a food contains has become a familiar part of eating. But it may muddy rather than clarify a person’s understanding of how healthy that food is.

5 key mental health trends from the 2025 State of Mental Health Report

Rula 2025 State of Mental Health Report reveals 5 key takeaways to better understand the state of Americans' mental wellbeing in 2025.
Data shows medication-assisted treatment works for opioid use disorder—so why aren't more people getting it?
Charlie Health questions why medications like buprenorphine and methadone, which can be lifesaving for people with opioid use disorder, are so underused.
Healthy body, healthy brain: Tips to optimize your brain health
(BPT) - By 2030, more than 20% of the U.S. population — about 71 million Americans — will be over the age of 65. With age, many of us may notice changes in cognition — things like …
An additional dose of the 2024/2025 COVID-19 vaccine six months after the first dose adds a key layer of protection against severe illness for older Americans and people with weakened immune systems.
Living Longer? Great! Now Stay Healthier, Too
(NAPSI)—Americans are living nearly a decade longer than they were in the 1970s. That’s great news—but staying healthy into your 80s and beyond requires extra care and an eye towards …
This treatment has users saying their fine lines are 'practically erased' — and it's needle-free
(BPT) - Forget the needles; a new wave of at-home skincare is empowering us to achieve remarkably smooth skin, and the buzz around the "Notox" movement advocating for injection-free alternatives for …
Could a Synthetic Form of Thiamine (Vitamin B1) be a Potential Ally Against Early Alzheimer's Disease?
(BPT) - In the relentless battle against Alzheimer's disease, researchers are looking closely at a lab-made version of thiamine (also known as vitamin B1). This nutrient, crucial for brain function …
News for a healthful life

Many Americans Want to Keep Their Natural Teeth—But Aren’t Taking the Right Steps

(BPT) - Americans overwhelmingly want to keep their natural teeth for their lifetime. But a new survey from the American Association of Endodontists reveals a disconnect between that goal and the …

6 easy tips to lower your risk of stroke

(BPT) - No matter your age, you should be aware of how you can reduce your risk of stroke. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), strokes affect more than 800,000 people each year in …

Keeping It Real: 5 Must-Know Tips for Facing Liver Cancer

(BPT) - When Tony Villiotti was diagnosed with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common type of liver cancer, at 71 years old he felt alone and overwhelmed. "Once we got the diagnosis, my wife …

Setting Goals: How to Navigate a Chronic Inflammatory Disease

(BPT) - Content sponsored and provided by Pfizer. Ashley partnered with Pfizer to share her experience living with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA).Growing up, Ashley was active, played …

Meningococcal disease: My survival story

(BPT) - By Jonathan DeguzmanThe doctors who saved my life in 2005 had to amputate all 10 of my fingers and both of my feet, in order to do so.The loss of my limbs was due to gangrene, which was …

Head and neck cancer survivor gets new Jaw in a Day

(BPT) - Looks matter. And for cancer survivors who've undergone major facial surgeries, changes to their appearance and function can be emotionally and physically devastating. For many, reclaiming a …

Comedian Kenan Thompson Doesn't Think GERD is So Funny

(BPT) - Actor, author and comedian Kenan Thompson can find humor in just about anything. However, one thing he cannot find the humor in is the heartburn due to Non-Erosive gastroesophageal reflux …

Finding Balance with Primary Immunodeficiency: Karla’s Journey

(BPT) - Karla has always found solace in the outdoors. Growing up on a large cattle ranch, she spent her days surrounded by wide-open fields, tending to animals and doing farm chores with her sister. …

New nonopioid approved for moderate-to-severe acute pain

(BPT) - Acute pain can affect anyone.1 Short-term pain (acute) starts suddenly following an injury or medical procedure and lasts less than three months.2,3 Acute pain can impact your quality of …
More health news
Measles is one of the most infectious diseases on the planet.
Measles could again become widespread as cases surge worldwide
The US eliminated measles in 2000, but the number of cases at home and abroad has experts worried.
What to Know Before Enrolling in a Clinical Trial
(Family Features) The important role of clinical trials may ultimately help you or someone you love find a new treatment or ability to manage a condition, like inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), more effectively.
Take Steps Now to Protect Your Vision
(Family Features) Your quality of life and overall well-being depend on developing habits that range from eating a healthy diet and drinking plenty of water to protecting your skin from sun damage.
Save a Life from Stroke
(Family Features) Strokes can happen to anyone, at any age – even young people. Despite being one of the leading causes of death and long-term disability in the United States, strokes are largely preventable, treatable and beatable – if you can control your risk factors.
How Women Experience Heart Disease Differently
(Family Features) Most people think of heart attacks as debilitating pain in the chest. However, that’s not always the case, especially for women, and missing the signs can be a matter of life and death.
