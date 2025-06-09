Votebeat reports on concerns from Democratic lawmakers and Texas voters that a GOP-backed bill to require citizenship proof from voters could disenfranchise eligible Texans.
Reasons to be Cheerful reports that with rebates and other perks encouraging residents to say goodbye to gas-powered equipment, springtime has gotten a little quieter.
Grist asks: If it's perfectly safe to drink purified wastewater, why aren't drought-plagued states using more of it?
Knowable Magazine reports that as birds’ traditional resting and nesting spots become inhospitable by the blistering pace of climate change, there is little chance for species to genetically adapt, and the work of conservationists to find and secure adequate, supportive farmland and rangeland as the birds seek out new routes has become a sprint against time.
GoodRx explains that while it’s true you’re more likely to have cold symptoms in the wintertime, you can get a cold at any time of the year.
Rula explores the addictive properties of caffeine that can lead to dependence for some people.
University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus discusses what addiction is, including what may cause it and how empathy is a key part of treating it.
The Marshall Project highlights a new report that sheds light on pregnant people behind bars, but misses their lived experience.
Hims asked expert barbers for their takes on the best haircuts for a receding hairline—styles that are flattering, easy to maintain, and confidence-boosting.
PeopleWin explains how to spot fake internet profiles on social media and potentially uncover who is actually behind them.
Naturepedic explains how you can protect yourself and, by extension, the planet from greenwashing.
Heimdal helps you discover how free software decisions by businesses can put your personal data and privacy at serious risk.
Ollie used data from the American Veterinary Medical Association to explore how pet popularity has shifted over the past three decades.
AI-powered social engineering scams are getting savvier. Here’s how consumers can protect themselves
Heimdal breaks down where social engineering started, how it's evolving with AI, and who's most likely to fall for it while providing steps to help individuals and organizations protect themselves.
The defining diet of every decade for the past 100 years
Hers explores what history can teach us about diet and nutrition.
How to tell the difference between defamation, slander, and libel
LegalZoom focuses on defamation, an area of law that protects people’s reputations by allowing them recourse if false statements are made about them in various forms of communication.
Trump is targeting sanctuary cities. But what is a sanctuary city, anyway?
Next City explains that sanctuary cities, which aim to limit collaboration with federal immigration enforcement, are legal—but they have long been a fixation of the Trump administration.
After years apart, they found their loved ones experiencing homelessness
CalMatters reveals what happened when two people were able to reconnect with their relatives experiencing homelessness after reading a CalMatters article.
Hawaiian taro takes root in Oregon
Economic Hardship Reporting Project and Civil Eats report that while more Native Hawaiians live in the continental U.S. than they do in Hawaii, many in the diaspora long for stronger ties to their home and cultural identity.