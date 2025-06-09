Welcome to our new website!
Brain study identifies a cost of caregiving for new fathers

The Conversation reports on research that has revealed that the brains of fathers as well as mothers have revealed that the brain lose volume across the transition to parenthood, and researchers are still figuring out what these changes mean for parents.

How smart consumers use prescription discount cards with insurance to legally game the system

SaveHealth explores how consumers are leveraging discount card platforms to save money while working with or around their insurance coverage.

IDs through the ages: How people have proven their identity over time

Spokeo examined the history of identification and its evolution throughout the centuries, from seals to biometrics.

Texas lawmakers hear concerns about bill to require proof of citizenship for voting

Votebeat reports on concerns from Democratic lawmakers and Texas voters that a GOP-backed bill to require citizenship proof from voters could disenfranchise eligible Texans.

American lawn care is going electric

Reasons to be Cheerful reports that with rebates and other perks encouraging residents to say goodbye to gas-powered equipment, springtime has gotten a little quieter.

The fix for parched Western states: Recycled toilet water

Grist asks: If it's perfectly safe to drink purified wastewater, why aren't drought-plagued states using more of it?

How farmers can help rescue water-loving birds

Knowable Magazine reports that as birds’ traditional resting and nesting spots become inhospitable by the blistering pace of climate change, there is little chance for species to genetically adapt, and the work of conservationists to find and secure adequate, supportive farmland and rangeland as the birds seek out new routes has become a sprint against time.

This vibrantly colored chemical was originally created for use as a fabric dye.
Is methylene blue really a brain booster? A pharmacologist explains the science
Health influencers – perhaps including Health Secretary RFK Jr. – are promoting the chemical as an elixir that improves memory and focus. But evidence for these claims is thin.
Is your baby's crib mattress off-gassing toxins?
Naturepedic says that from food packaging to cleaning products, to personal care items and even crib mattresses, harmful chemicals have quietly worked their way into everyday life, and are polluting the very air babies breathe while they sleep.
Social media before bedtime wreaks havoc on sleep—a sleep researcher explains why screens alone aren't the main culprit
The Conversation reports on one of the most common yet underestimated factors interfering with our sleep these days—how we engage with social media before bed.
Father's day gift guide: Top wines for dad in 2025
Sommsation guides you in choosing the right wine for a Father’s Day gift, from classic reds to refreshing whites and celebratory sparklers.
How global trade is reshaping furniture pieces
House of Leon explores how recent shifts in tariffs and trade policies are accelerating the transformation of the furniture industry, changing where tables, sofas, and decor come from and at what cost.

Can you get a cold in the summer? Tips to treat and prevent summer sniffles

GoodRx explains that while it’s true you’re more likely to have cold symptoms in the wintertime, you can get a cold at any time of the year.

Caffeine use disorder: When your energy fix becomes unhealthy

Rula explores the addictive properties of caffeine that can lead to dependence for some people.

What is addiction, and how can we stop it?

University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus discusses what addiction is, including what may cause it and how empathy is a key part of treating it.

Why we still don’t have enough solid data on pregnancy in prison

The Marshall Project highlights a new report that sheds light on pregnant people behind bars, but misses their lived experience.

The 7 best haircuts for a receding hairline, according to barbers

Hims asked expert barbers for their takes on the best haircuts for a receding hairline—styles that are flattering, easy to maintain, and confidence-boosting.

How to tell if a profile is fake

PeopleWin explains how to spot fake internet profiles on social media and potentially uncover who is actually behind them.

How to tell if a product is really green or non-toxic

Naturepedic explains how you can protect yourself and, by extension, the planet from greenwashing.

The hidden price of free: How businesses' cost-cutting tech choices compromise your security

Heimdal helps you discover how free software decisions by businesses can put your personal data and privacy at serious risk.

Americans prefer dogs to cats as pets by a wide margin, according to the data

Ollie used data from the American Veterinary Medical Association to explore how pet popularity has shifted over the past three decades.

Inflation-friendly food swaps to keep your grocery budget in check
Hers ranked 25 whole food grocery items to identify potential budget busters and find the best affordable swaps for your shopping list.
How to make meal prep easier and faster like Sarah Michelle Gellar
MyFitnessPal tackles meal planning and helps families fit personalized and nutritious meals seamlessly into their busy lives.
Arizona voters face more scrutiny of their citizenship and residency after judge upholds 2022 laws
Votebeat reports that after a judge upheld 2022 voting laws, the checks by election officials are likely to disproportionately affect naturalized citizens, younger voters, and college students.
Cleats are on the rise this summer
GOAT says the boots-only summer trend is driving a 49% increase in sales of cleats. 
Prepping your air conditioner for the summer
Shipley Energy says that when temperatures rise, it’s time to consider turning on the AC, and there are a few things that can be easily done to ensure that it’s running properly.
AI-powered social engineering scams are getting savvier. Here’s how consumers can protect themselves

Heimdal breaks down where social engineering started, how it's evolving with AI, and who's most likely to fall for it while providing steps to help individuals and organizations protect themselves.

The defining diet of every decade for the past 100 years

Hers explores what history can teach us about diet and nutrition.

How to tell the difference between defamation, slander, and libel

LegalZoom focuses on defamation, an area of law that protects people’s reputations by allowing them recourse if false statements are made about them in various forms of communication.

Trump is targeting sanctuary cities. But what is a sanctuary city, anyway?

Next City explains that sanctuary cities, which aim to limit collaboration with federal immigration enforcement, are legal—but they have long been a fixation of the Trump administration.

After years apart, they found their loved ones experiencing homelessness

CalMatters reveals what happened when two people were able to reconnect with their relatives experiencing homelessness after reading a CalMatters article.

Hawaiian taro takes root in Oregon

Economic Hardship Reporting Project and Civil Eats report that while more Native Hawaiians live in the continental U.S. than they do in Hawaii, many in the diaspora long for stronger ties to their home and cultural identity.

 Why Trump wants to ban barcodes on ballots, and what it means for voters and election officials
Votebeat reveals that President Donald Trump's executive order targeting a technology which helps speed up vote counting could be costly if eliminated.
Without AmeriCorps rural communities will lose essential social services
The Daily Yonder looks into how, after the Department of Government Efficiency cut over $400 million worth of AmeriCorps grants across the country, rural nonprofits will struggle to survive.
What’s your park personality?
Six Park Personality Types: Which One Are You?
(NAPSI)—From bustling activity hubs to tranquil nature escapes, public parks offer diverse experiences that cater to the different ways people like to use and enjoy the outdoors.   Based on …
Where Americans are happiest
SmartAsset ranked 90 of the largest U.S. cities across 11 happiness metrics spanning the categories of personal finance, physical well-being, and quality of life to determine the happiest cities in America.
48.4 million Americans lack adequate access to a pharmacy
GoodRx reveals that pharmacy deserts exist in counties big and small, extend across the country, and will likely become more widespread as pharmacies continue to close.
