News about your money from around the web

The most volatile major currencies in 2025

OANDA reviews major currencies that have seen the most volatility since the beginning of 2025.

What to do if your credit score is harmed by the restart of federal student loan collections

Current shares everything you need to know about why credit scores are dropping and what steps you can take to start bumping your score back up.

The gun industry makes billions. But how many exactly?

The Trace takes a shot at estimating the profits made by the gun industry.
Managing your money

Student absences have surged since COVID-19. Some lawmakers say parents should be jailed

The 74 reports that dozens of bills nationwide seek to address chronic absenteeism, and while some focus on support and incentives, others look to leverage punishments.

Where is inflation hitting consumers hardest? New data shows which goods and services have seen the biggest price hikes

GoodRx tracked how inflation is hitting consumers across different budget categories, including prescription medications.

The economic impact of tariffs: How local businesses can plan ahead

Square provides information on the ins and outs of what tariffs are, their potential impact on small businesses, and how to work around economic uncertainty.

Small business AI adoption declines to just 28%

NEXT finds that many small business owners have stopped incorporating AI into their business operations since surveyed in 2024, and cost and complexity seem to be the barriers keeping them out.

6 money tips for recent grads

Freedom Debt Relief lists six money tips that can help you to get on the path toward growing your net worth so you can maximize the chances of building a strong financial future.

Top three things to know if you want to open a franchise restaurant

The Wendy’s Company reports that the Quick Service Restaurant franchise industry will grow in 2025.

Get back on track: How a hardship loan can help you overcome financial struggles

Achieve takes a closer look at hardship loans, how they could help when you're facing money problems, who can get them, and what you need to consider before applying.

Students at this law school get a firsthand look at a 'broken' immigration law system

Chalkbeat reports that law school students learned how few resources immigrants have at their disposal to get through a system that has been described as "broken" during a time when the need is possibly at its greatest.

States that stand to be the most impacted by tariffs

Gateway Commercial Finance explores how new tariffs in 2025 are reshaping U.S. state economics, impacting industries, jobs and local growth trends.

How many accidents are caused by texting and driving?

The Sumner Law Group LLC explores the risk factors associated with texting and driving, why texting-related accidents are so common, and what you can do to stay safe behind the wheel.

Saving sinking homes

Economic Hardship Reporting Project and The Nation examined how a lack of federal funding and climate change severely impact housing for Indigenous communities in Alaska. 

Private equity is turning mobile homes into health hazards. What can governments do?

Next City reports on new research showing health impacts of private equity buying manufactured housing—and offers some policy-based solutions to protect residents.
More money matters
7 options if you can’t pay your student loans
Experian offers some potential solutions if you can't make your required student loan payments, which could include looking for ways to increase your income, tightening your budget, pursuing income-driven repayment or consolidating.
Is scamming illegal? What you should know about online scams.
Spokeo takes a look at the legality and potential consequences of online scams.
Is this call coming from a scammer? 6 ways to know
Spokeo explains how to determine whether a call or text comes from a scammer and ways to look up the number.
What is debt-to-income ratio and how does it affect you?
Achieve explains how understanding your DTI can give you an important edge when you’re looking for a home equity loan or another kind of loan.
Love and money: How couples manage their finances in the first year of marriage
SoFi surveyed adults who have been married less than one year about how they approach finances in their relationship.
Average HELOC balances surpassed $45,000 in 2024
Experian looked at anonymized and aggregated consumer data through the third quarter (Q3) of 2024 to observe recent trends in the U.S. home financing market, including those once-forgotten refinancing tools: home equity lines of credit.
Inside the 2025 global e-commerce shift: How DTC brands are navigating tariffs, rethinking fulfillment, investing in advertising and protecting profitability
Passport gathered insights from 100 senior e-commerce leaders to break down how tariffs, fulfillment shifts, technology, and rising compliance demands are reshaping global DTC strategies—and what brands are doing to stay profitable in 2025.
What to do when your spouse loses their job
Freedom Debt Relief provides a rundown of what to do when your spouse loses their job and outlines the steps you can take together to get through this difficult time.
Balancing strollers and spreadsheets: Here are 2025’s top metros for working moms
CoworkingCafe analyzed data across three key categories—work, education and childcare, and health and environment, to find the best metros for working moms.
How people are preparing for retirement: Survey insights
SoFi surveyed 500 U.S. adults aged 18 or older in April 2024 to find out how Americans are grappling with these and other tricky retirement issues.

Best-paying U.S. cities for engineers, lawyers, doctors, teachers and more

SmartAsset ranked 100 of the largest U.S. cities based on the median income for major career categories—including business and financial, engineering, computer and mathematical, education, legal and health—to determine where workers may earn the most and least in a given field.

How to start an online business in 8 steps

LegalZoom offers eight steps for those interested in starting an online business.

How entrepreneurs are using AI to grow smarter in a slowing economy

GoDaddy shares new research showing how AI tools are helping entrepreneurs quickly launch small businesses while increasing their productivity and revenues.

Homebuyer survey: How Americans are budgeting, saving, and getting to the close

SoFi surveyed 500 U.S. adults looking to buy a home and determined that finding a home that’s affordable and financing the purchase are the biggest concerns.
More news about money
What fees should you pay with a new car?
Edmunds created a chart with the most common fees you may encounter when you're buying a new car.
Understanding the backdoor Roth IRA—How it works and why you should consider it
Range explores how a backdoor Roth IRA works, why it’s valuable for high-net-worth households, and the specific steps and tax implications involved.
7 health insurance options to consider before leaving a job and coverage expires
GoodRx notes it’s a good idea to explore your health insurance options before you quit your job and employment-based coverage expires.
Salary needed to live comfortably in US cities
SmartAsset analyzed the estimated cost of necessities in 100 of the largest U.S. cities, applying the 50/30/20 budget rule for both single adults and families of four.
Seasonal employment: 7 tips for small businesses hiring for the summer
NEXT researched the pros and cons of seasonal employment, tips for hiring and retaining summer workers, pay, insurance requirements and more.
