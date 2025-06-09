Welcome to our new website!
Pet coverage from around the web

Beggin BBQ Battle: Which Flavor Will Your Dog Choose?

(BPT) - Calling all dog lovers! The ultimate flavor competition is back — Battle of the Beggin' 2025! This year, your furry friend gets to decide which of the two new limited-edition …

How to choose the right dental care products for your pet

(BPT) - If you're a pet parent, you probably worry about your pet's health. You may also know cats and dogs can develop oral health issues that are difficult to treat, leading to expenses and …

How to Improve Your Dog’s Gut Health

(Family Features) When it comes to humans, gut health can be a great indicator of overall health. It makes sense that when you’re feeling bad or extra stressed, you can feel it in your stomach or your bowels – and the same is true for your pet.

Controlling Osteoarthritis Pain: What Your Vet and Dog Want You to Know

(BPT) - "She just loves to go." That's how Patty and Jim M. talk about Taffy, their 9-year-old Golden Retriever. Taffy has been all over the United States with her pet parents, jumping at the chance …

5 vet-approved ways you can help your dog during allergy season

(BPT) - As the seasons change, you might notice your dog experiencing some discomfort. Allergies aren't just a human problem. If your dog is scratching or licking their paws more than usual, they …

Two-thirds of U.S. families live with a furry or feathery friend

(BPT) - It's no surprise that people love their pets. In fact, 97 percent of pet owners consider them part of the family, according to a study from the Pew Research Center. To celebrate our …

Shortest-living dog breeds

To determine the shortest-living dog breeds, Stacker examined data from Nature and the American Kennel Club's 2024 breed popularity rankings.

Longest-living dog breeds
To find out the longest-living dog breeds, Stacker examined data from the journal Nature and the American Kennel Club's 2024 breed popularity rankings.    
4 Easy Ways Busy Cat Owners Can Care for Their Felines
(BPT) - Love your feline family member but feel stretched thin juggling work, family, and life? Don't worry — you can still give your cat the love and attention they deserve, even on your …
Dog breeds gaining popularity
Stacker pulled data from the American Kennel Club to compare dog popularity rankings from 2004 and 2024; the 2024 popularity rankings were released on March 20, 2025.  
9 lives and more? 60 years of groundbreaking medical advancements have improved cat health and longevity.
Meowtel explored advancements in feline medicine, nutrition, and care that are helping the more than 350 million domestic cats worldwide live longer.
Here’s why enjoying screen-free play is good for you ... and your cat
(BPT) - Getting tired of scrolling on your phone? While it may seem like a stress-reliever, constantly being glued to screens can actually increase stress.A recent University of Texas study found …
Hot New Pet Products for Your Furry Best Friend
(NewsUSA) - If you’re a pet parent who considers your furry companion a true family member, you’re not alone. Pet ownership is bigger—and more indulgent—than ever. The pet industry surpassed …
Least popular dog breeds in America
How many lovable dogs have you never heard of? Stacker highlights the 50 least popular dog breeds in America, using 2024 data from the American Kennel Club.
A male satin bowerbird stands before his creation.
Can animals make art?
Without being able to get into the heads of animals, it’s hard to say for sure. But instances of pig painters, whale crooners and bird sculptors certainly make it seem plausible.
What You Need to Know About Avian Influenza
(BPT) - America's poultry is at an unprecedented risk from avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu. Specifically, highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) poses the highest risk, which is a …
Podcasts about pets
