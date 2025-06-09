(Family Features)
When it comes to humans, gut health can be a great indicator of overall health. It makes sense that when you’re feeling bad or extra stressed, you can feel it in your stomach or your bowels – and the same is true for your pet.
(BPT) - "She just loves to go." That's how Patty and Jim M. talk about Taffy, their 9-year-old Golden Retriever. Taffy has been all over the United States with her pet parents, jumping at the chance …
(BPT) - As the seasons change, you might notice your dog experiencing some discomfort. Allergies aren't just a human problem. If your dog is scratching or licking their paws more than usual, they …