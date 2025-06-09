TurboTenant reveals that due to uncertain cash flow, heavier regulation, and rising costs, many hosts are pulling their listings from short-term vacation rental sites and transforming their properties into mid- and long-term rentals.
Redfin looked at the combined monthly cost of rent and childcare, ranking the 10 most affordable cities for residents making the local median income.
Experian reveals that median home values have climbed by 65% in some states over the past five years, while average mortgage balances have increased as much as 39%.