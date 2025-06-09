Welcome to our new website!
Real Estate

Why more vacation rental hosts are becoming landlords

TurboTenant reveals that due to uncertain cash flow, heavier regulation, and rising costs, many hosts are pulling their listings from short-term vacation rental sites and transforming their properties into mid- and long-term rentals.

The 10 most affordable cities for renters who need childcare

Redfin looked at the combined monthly cost of rent and childcare, ranking the 10 most affordable cities for residents making the local median income.

Median home values continue to climb; here's a state-by-state look

Experian reveals that median home values have climbed by 65% in some states over the past five years, while average mortgage balances have increased as much as 39%.

Where Americans can find the largest or coziest apartments

RentCafe.com lists the cities that lead the way in apartment sizes, which are on the rise in the U.S. and now average 908 square feet.

LOFT App by RealPage Drives Financial Wellness for Renters

(NewsUSA) - Demand for apartments is at a record high, with renters signing new leases and renewing their existing stays in droves. Residents’ expectations have also increased as they want their …

State laws require rent receipts: Did you give or get one this month?

TurboTenant explores what rent receipts are, how different cities and states legislate them, and the importance of integrating payments with property management software to help landlords streamline their processes.

Does your neighborhood sound expensive? Here's how names impact real estate prices.

Tariff whiplash and HUD cuts could cripple affordable housing development

Next City reports developers indicate increasing construction costs and cuts to federal funding will upend America's affordable housing progress.

4 advanced strategies for real estate investors to maximize returns

Range breaks down four advanced strategies that will help you build a smart, tax-efficient, and diversified portfolio.

What the history of ZIP codes reveals about the most in-demand neighborhoods in the US

Spokeo conducted an analysis using data from Realtor.com to explore the most sought-after ZIP codes in the United States and homebuyers.

$1K a month to live in a shipping container: SLC's cautionary tale of making homes out of cargo boxes

The Salt Lake Tribune reports on a project to create a six-story apartment complex out of recycled metal boxes.

Can you live in a commercial property?

NEXT helps small business owners understand the zoning laws that determine if they can live where they work.

