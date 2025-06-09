Welcome to our new website!
Battery Energy Storage: Powering America’s Reliable, Affordable, and Secure Energy Future
(NewsUSA) - America’s electricity demand is on the verge of a generational shift. A recent S&P study projects a 35-50% surge in demand by 2040, driven by growing electricity needs to power new …
Love in the spin cycle: How to turn laundry time into quality time
(BPT) - Laundry day doesn't have to be a drag. With a little teamwork — and the right technology — you and your partner can turn this everyday chore into a chance to connect.LG, ranked …
Consumer technologies get wet as a regular part of everyday life.
Debunking 5 myths about when your devices get wet
When it comes to drying out your drenched device, problematic myths about liquid protection and repair make it hard to separate fact from fiction.
A Strategic Partnership Between the U.S. and India Benefits Both Countries
(NewsUSA) - During Vice President Vance’s visit to India in early 2025, he emphasized the deep connection and shared vision for the future between the two nations, highlighting the need to build …
Introducing IP Buddy: Your AI-Powered Guide to Intellectual Property
(NewsUSA) - The Intellectual Property Owners Education Foundation (IPOEF) launched IP Buddy (IPBuddy.ai) today, a first-of-its-kind AI-powered digital assistant designed to make understanding …

How 3D printing is personalizing health care

A girl, wearing her prosthetic hands, walks to school in Uruguay.
Precise and flexible 3D manufacturing techniques make it possible to individually tailor everything from prosthetics to drugs.

Technology and healthcare: How AI is transforming the patient experience

(BPT) - Did you know that AI-powered technology is already being widely used to improve the healthcare journey for both patients and doctors? As a patient, you may not even be aware of how much this …

AI can scan vast numbers of social media posts during disasters to guide first responders

Rescuers need to know ASAP where they

Natural disasters prompt a flood of social media posts. AI can help sift the wheat of helpful information from the chaff of chitchat and misinformation.

AI can be a danger to students – 3 things universities must do

Universities should teach AI literacy, emphasise why developing knowledge is important and teach students why being an expert matters.

Get the Scoop on AI Innovation

(NewsUSA) - The AI+ Expo, taking place on June 2-4 in Washington, D.C., seeks to spark discussions of ideas and initiatives related to the intersection of AI, emerging technology, and national …

Is your router putting you at risk? 5 ways to secure your home network
(BPT) - The digital world is constantly changing, and with it, the threat landscape. Cybercriminals are becoming more sophisticated, and as a result, our online security needs to be more robust than …
That smarts! Photo by Lorena Sopena/Anadolu via Getty Images via The Conversation
Smartwatches promise all kinds of quality-of-life improvements − here are 5 things users should keep in mind
As wearable technologies become more popular, it’s important to consider how they actually work and what their data actually tells us.
How you can add value, simplicity and control to your budget with just one plan
(BPT) - What does your budget look like? Millions of Americans across the country are looking for ways to save and have a more predictable budget. However, planning for monthly household expenses can …
Top 3 tech picks to kickstart your side hustle
(BPT) - Small-to-medium businesses (SMBs) are tiny but mighty. From garage offices to weekend side hustles, small-business owners are constantly turning big ideas into thriving enterprises.HP …
How to prepare HVAC systems for extreme weather conditions
(BPT) - Severe temperatures, whether scorching heat or frigid cold, can put a strain on a home's HVAC system. Preparing systems for these conditions is essential to ensure reliability, efficiency and …
Spring, simplified: How 8 smart gadgets can help your family work less, enjoy more
(BPT) - Spring is full of opportunities to get outside, enjoy the beautiful weather and have fun spending time with your family — but too often, a mountain of spring chores and everyday …

AI isn’t what we should be worried about – it’s the humans controlling it

The dread that AI evokes seems a distraction from the more disquieting scrutiny of humanity’s own dark nature.

What are AI hallucinations? Why AIs sometimes make things up

When AI systems try to bridge gaps in their training data, the results can be wildly off the mark: fabrications and non sequiturs researchers call hallucinations.
