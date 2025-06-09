Welcome to our new website!
 Please note that for a brief period we will be offering complimentary access to the full site. No login is currently required.
If you're not yet a subscriber, click here to subscribe today, and receive a 10% discount.

[Executive Corner] Smart Factory: Ushering in a New Era of Manufacturing

(BPT) - By Song Si-yong, head of Smart Factory Business Division, Production Engineering Research Institute, LG ElectronicsManufacturing has been a cornerstone of global economic growth since the …

Discover 10 fun facts about this summer's new FIFA Club World Cup coming to the United States

(BPT) - On June 14, the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup™ will kick off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. The new tournament is coming to the U.S. and setting the stage for historic matchups …

Half of Americans experience financial 'FOMO'

(BPT) - Over 1 in 2 Americans (51%) have made a purchase or investment due to financial FOMO — the fear of missing out on a financial opportunity or experience. New Empower research shows a …
Education & Careers

Content creator? How to level up your visuals

(BPT) - You spend hours developing content to reach your audience, but with so much competition for attention online, how can your content stand out?Compelling visuals are what grabs viewers' …
Is there a leadership crisis brewing? Why leadership development programs are a must-have in 2025
Paylocity maintains that amid the fast-changing dynamics of today’s workplace, prioritizing continuous growth and improvement in leadership has become essential.
Knowing when it's time to talk to an employment attorney
LegalZoom focuses on everything you need to know about employment attorneys, when to contact them for legal advice, and how to hire the right one for your circumstances.
To survive Gen AI in the workplace, become a learning athlete
Cognizant reveals that most jobs will feel the impact of Gen AI and everyone from administrative assistants to CEOs will be affected.
Nearly 1 in 5 NYC students are Asian American. Just 8% of teachers are.
Chalkbeat reports that teachers who share the specific racial or ethnic background of their students may be better able to forge connections that benefit kids academically and emotionally.
The number of 18-year-olds is about to drop sharply, packing a wallop for colleges—and the economy
The Hechinger Report reports on how America is about to go over the "demographic cliff."
How much do travel nurses make?
Vivian Health explores how much travel nurses earned in early March 2025, explains why travelers are paid more generously, and highlights additional perks.

Self-employed? How to build a benefits package that works for you

(BPT) - Are you currently a freelancer or gig worker, or thinking about becoming self-employed? If so, you know that being self-employed means enjoying more freedom and autonomy, but also involves …

They Served the Country, Now They’re Ready to Strengthen Its Workforce

(BPT) - When veterans transition to civilian life, they often search for jobs in civilian fields where they can put their unique experiences and skills to work. However, finding meaningful employment …

Put Your Best Face Forward: 5 tips for better virtual business

(Family Features) Working professionals across a wide range of industries spend more time than ever on video chats and virtual meetings.

Jobs and employment information

Expert tips for small business success in the AI era

(BPT) - Did you know small businesses comprise 99.9% of all businesses nationwide? Today's small businesses are entering a new era, with smart, accessible technology helping to level the playing …

How One Company is Fueling the Future of Small Businesses — With $5 Billion to Back It Up

(BPT) - Small businesses are the heart of Main Street — and the backbone of the American economy. From neighborhood restaurants to veteran-owned logistics companies, these millions of …

Value-based care: How primary care doctors are succeeding with Aledade partnership

(BPT) - For decades, the American health care system has compensated doctors for each visit, test and procedure they provide — regardless of outcome. While fee-for-service remains important for …

Taking intermittent quizzes reduces achievement gaps and enhances online learning, even in highly distracting environments

More Americans are learning remotely.
Racial achievement gaps virtually vanished when students answered quizzes during remote learning.
More education and careers news

(BPT) - One in five Americans is a caregiver, meaning they regularly assist relatives, spouses, friends or neighbors with basic tasks like feeding and dressing.And as our population ages, the need …
Read more.
© Copyright 2025 Daily Sitka Sentinel
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions