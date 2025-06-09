Welcome to our new website!
Today's top stories

Spring Troll Season Off to a Slow Start

Trollers fill ANB Harbor this afternoon. Since the May 1 opening of the Spring troll season, 66 trollers have taken 2,098 chinook from waters near Sitka, where fish are weighing in at an average of 11.2 pounds, ADF&G data shows.
Local trollers are enduring slow chinook fishing, and hoping that catch rates will pick up soon in the spring troll fishery areas that opened near Sitka beginning May 1. The spring chinook fishery tends to peak in mid-June as local...
SportsSitka’s Bryce Compagno-Calhoun catches a ball hit to the outfield during Sitka’s 14-12 victory over Juneau, winning the Region V championship game last weekend. The Wolves advanced to the championship game in the state competition today. (Photo by Christopher Mullen / Ketchikan Daily News)

Sitka boys advance to Saturday state baseball championship Hodges strikes out 14, Wolves top Colony 4-2 to earn title game

The Sitka Wolves put their undefeated 18-0 season record (24-2-1 overall) on the line in a semifinal against the Colony Knights (14-9) on Friday afternoon at the ASAA/First National Bank Alaska Division I Baseball State Championships at...
Sitka’s Alina Lebahn and Ally Mayville celebrate after Lebahn got an out during their 15-0 victory over Kayhi at Dudley Field on Saturday.

Sitka girls advance to Saturday state softball semifinals

  The Southeast Conference champion Sitka Wolves softball team flew 592 miles to play in the ASAA/First National Bank Alaska Division II Softball State Championships at Anchorage’s Cartee Fields and defeated SEC runner up rival Ketchikan 9-2...
A particpant of the writers retreat working in the wilderness.

Writers Wrap Up Busy Five-Day Sitka Retreat

Through beach asparagus, place-based writing exercises and excursions to Goddard Hot Springs, authors Amy Butcher and Brendan Jones led the first Sitka Writers Retreat with an eye for translating experience into inspiration.  The inaugural...
Sitka Fine Arts Camp’s elementary school camp students arrive on campus in 2023.

Elementary Arts Camp Benefits Young and Old

As most of Sitka’s adult population heads to work Monday morning, 234 elementary age kids will be spending their mornings learning music, dance, theater, ceramics and visual arts at Sitka Fine Arts Camp elementary camp. And half will come from...

Most read stories
Community news
Ocean Wave Quilters guild President Megan Pas-ternak presents a $300 check to Roger Schmidt of Alaska Arts Southeast. Funds came from a donation jar set out during the guild’s 42nd annual quilt show held at Fraser Hall in May. (Photo provided to the Sentinel.)
QUILT SHOW MONEY
Pioneer Bar To Host Show By Artist Lawrie
‘‘This Thing We Call the Ocean,’’ a new art show by Sitka artist and retired Alaskan salmon troller Stephen Lawrie, curated by Maite Lorente, will debut 3 p.m. .June 21 at the Pioneer Bar. Hosted by Chris Heim and the Pioneer Bar crew, and...
Florida Volunteers At Sitka Lutheran
Pastor Ross Worch and wife Cheryl are Sitka Lutheran Church volunteers this month. Pastor Worch will lead worship at the church. Both will greet tourists during the week with popcorn and Lutheran history, and encouraging visitors to play the...
New Arrivals
Baby Boy Hungerford Callan Bradley Hungerford was born 6:18 p.m. May 29, 2025, at Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center in Sitka. At birth, the infant weighed 6.5 pounds and was 20 inches long. Parents are Christian Hungerford and Michelle Bradley of...
STA Child Care Fund Plan Forum
Sitka Tribe of Alaska’s Social Services will host a public forum for the 2026-2028 Child Care Development Fund Model Plan noon-1 p.m. June 26.  Comments will be taken at the public meeting at 204 Siginaka Way, third floor executive...
STA Planning Fish Distribution
Sitka Tribe of Alaska will have a fish distribution event 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, July 11, at SPC Cold Storage. Elders are welcome to go to the front of the line.  ‘‘We honor and prioritize our elders at all community events,’’ STA...
Climate Connection Jim Hansen's Update
Jim Hansen is the climate scientist who testified to Congress in 1989 about our calamitous future if we didn’t stop burning fossil fuels that are responsible for most global warming. This year he published a scientific article entitled “Global...
Community Calendar June 6-9
FRIDAY 10 a.m. Bingocize, Swan Lake Senior Center Noon AA, St. Peter’s basement, call AA hotline 907-747-8866 for information  1-3 p.m. Open swim, MEHS Aquatic Center 5:30 p.m. NA Meeting, St. Peter’s Church basement 6-8 p.m. Open swim,...
Cancer Survivors Event Sunday
Sitka Cancer Survivors Society will  celebrate survivors and their families at an event 2 p.m. Sunday, June 8, at the Path of Hope behind Moller Field by the running track. Refreshments will be served by Sitka Emblem Club 142. For more...
National Trails Day Celebrated June 7
To celebrate National Trails Day on Saturday, June 7, Sitka Trail Works is hosting a trail work volunteer event 9 a.m.-1 p.m. to make improvements to the Mosquito Cove Trail. Registration in advance is encouraged, at SitkaTrailWorks.org/events....

Police blotter

Police Blotter June 6, 2025

Police Blotter Sitka Police Department received the following calls in the 24 hours ending at 8 a.m. today. June 5 A caller reported cleaning supplies and a flag on a pole had been stolen at Crescent Harbor. Police opened a case on the...

Obituaries
Karen Grussendorf
Educator, Arts Advocate Karen Grussendorf Dies
Karen Solem Grussendorf February 7, 1943 – May 26, 2025 Karen Solem Grussendorf, a beloved educator, tireless community advocate, and pillar of the Sitka arts and education scenes, passed away on May 26, 2025, at the age of 82. Her boundless...
Bill Fredrickson
Sitkan Bill Fredrickson Dies; Service to be Held in August
William John Fredrickson known as Bill, passed away peacefully at SEARHC Hospital on May 11, 2025.  He was born to Mildred Birch and John Holton on August 28, 1938 in Petersburg, Alaska.  Mildred later divorced Mr. Holton when Bill was a...
Services to be Saturday For Natividad Manaois
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Natividad Juanitez Manaois, lovingly known as Naty, who passed away on May 4, 2025, at 10:40 PM at the Anchorage Pioneer Home, surrounded by her beloved husband Mario and...
Janice Limbaugh
Service for Janice Limbaugh Scheduled Sunday, May 18
A celebration of the life of Janice Marie (Williams) Limbaugh will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, May 18, at the ANB Founders Hall. It will be potluck-style. Janice died Oct. 13, 2024, in Spokane, Washington. A former Sitkan, she had been a resident of...

Sports

Softball Opens State Tournament with Two Wins

The Sitka High School Wolves softball team poses for a photo on Thursday during the 2025 ASAA/First National Bank Alaska DII Softball State Championships on Anchorage’s Cartee Fields. (Photo courtesy Sitka Softball)
In a pair of run-rule shortened games, the Sitka High School Wolves softball team defeated the Soldotna Stars 16-4 and the Kenai Kardinals 20-6 to open the ASAA/First National Bank Alaska DII Softball State Championships at Anchorage’s Cartee...

Sitka Advances at State With No-Hitter In Opener

  Sitka junior Caleb Calhoun continued his season pitching dominance and senior Tyson Bartolaba hit a key single as the Wolves defeated South Anchorage 3-1 Thursday in their opening game at the 2025 ASAA/First National Bank Alaska DI Baseball...

Sitka Yesterday June 6, 2025

20 YEARS AGO

June 2005

Photo caption: The troller Alexa K passes in front of the cruise ships Veendam, Regal Princess, Norwegian Dream and Oosterdam Wednesday in Eastern Channel. Seven cruise ships made port calls, making it one of the largest tour days of the season. The ships have a combined passenger and crew capacity of more than 10,000.

50 YEARS AGO

June 1975

Blatchley Junior High 6th graders on the honor roll were Peter Van Dyne, 4.00; and Marcia Eimers, Alison Netz, Betsy Binau, Anna Rockhill, Cindy Stevenson, Clifford Robards, Rand Bigelow, Fletcher Castillo, Veronica Howard, Mitsuko Ikenoue, Angela Korthals, Julie Porter, Tamara Sharp, Phillip Truitt, Spence Bovee, Mark Clair, Roberta Paul, 3.500 and above.

Around Alaska
A sign supporting citizenship for American Samoans is posted outside the Log Cabin Gifts store on the waterfront in Whittier, Alaska, May 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)

A US territory's colonial history emerges in state disputes over voting and citizenship

A criminal case in Alaska involving nearly a dozen people born in American Samoa is highlighting concerns about birthright citizenship and voting by people who are not U.S. citizens, issues that have …

Michael Pese, with daughter Cataleya on his shoulders, and his wife, Tupe Smith, with their son Maximus exit a pedestrian tunnel underneath Whittier, Alaska, May 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)

Here's what to know about American Samoans in Alaska who are being prosecuted after trying to vote

They were born on U.S. soil, are entitled to U.S. passports and allowed to serve in the U.S. military, but 11 people in a small Alaska town are facing criminal charges after they tried to participate …

Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference 2025 left unspoken what Alaskans truly value

At the conclusion of the 2025 Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference much attention was given to profitability of fossil fuels, while far less was said about the meaning of  “sustainability” itself. In fact, both Alaskans and the principles of sustainability were notably absent from the conference’s central themes and many of its attendees. From the outset, […]

What defunding public media would mean for the West

Late last fall, members of Bethel, Alaska’s search and rescue team met at the local public radio station, KYUK, for a program called River Watch. Over an hour and a half, they took calls from listeners around the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, comparing notes on the safety of the ice at different points along the Kuskokwim River. […]

Alaska state judge dismisses murder case, citing widespread misconduct by local police

In an extraordinary order, a Ketchikan Superior Court judge has dismissed murder charges against a Metlakatla man, citing a lengthy series of errors, lies and evidence concealed from defense attorneys by the Metlakatla Police Department. The errors, Judge Daniel Doty said last week in an order, were so severe that defendant Isaac Henderson cannot be […]

Fueled by trade tensions and foreign wars, a rush for an obscure mineral heats up in Alaska

Alaska hasn’t produced antimony — a shiny mineral used in weapons, flame retardants and solar panels — in almost 40 years. That could change this summer, according to the executives of a Texas company that has snatched up more than 35,000 acres of mining claims in Alaska. Dallas-based U.S. Antimony Corp. is looking to the state as […]

Alaska Capitol to host military exercise, including National Guard, FBI and other agencies

Cruise ship passengers in Alaska’s capital city, visitors to the Alaska State Capitol and residents could be greeted by officials in hazmat suits next week as the city hosts a large-scale military exercise. “Operation ORCA” will test the readiness of first responders and members of the Alaska National Guard for a terrorist attack that involves […]
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, smoke rises from cargo vessel Morning Midas approximately 300 miles south of Adak, Alaska, June 3, 2025, as the crew of a cargo ship carrying around 3,000 vehicles to Mexico, abandoned ship after they could not control a fire. (U.S. Coast Guard/Courtesy Air Station Kodiak via AP)

Salvage crew bound for the site of a cargo ship fire off the coast of Alaska

A salvage team is expected to arrive early next week at the scene of a cargo ship that was carrying about 3,000 vehicles to Mexico when it caught fire in waters off Alaska’s Aleutian island chain. …

From the Associated Press
National news
A car burns during a protest in Compton, Calif., Saturday, June 7, 2025, after federal immigration authorities conducted operations. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

US-Immigration-Raids-Los Angeles-Photo-Gallery

Tear gas was fired at protesters in Los Angeles when some demonstrators moved close to National Guard troops and police and shouted insults at them. President Donald Trump deployed the Guard after …
Joy Woods, left, and Audra McDonald appear during a performance of the Broadway musical "Gypsy" in New York. (Julieta Cervantes via AP)

Tony Awards offer many intriguing matchups in a star-studded season

A pair of singing androids. Two Pulitzer Prize-winning plays. A drunken Mary Todd Lincoln. A musical with a corpse as its hero. A “Romeo and Juliet” with teddy bears and rave music. Not to …
An Afghan person passes in front of an air travel agency in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, June 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Trump banned citizens of 12 countries from entering the U.S. Here's what to know

Citing national security concerns, President Donald Trump has placed travel bans on people from 12 countries, primarily in Africa and the Middle East. The Trump administration Wednesday said the U.S. …
FILE - The Apple logo is displayed at an Apple store, Jan. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Apple heads into annual showcase reeling from AI missteps, tech upheaval and Trump's trade war

After stumbling out of the starting gate in Big Tech’s pivotal race to create artificial intelligence, Apple will try to regain its footing Monday with its annual showcase for the next generation …
International
Fish swim in the protected area of France's Port-Cros National Park ahead of the U.N. Ocean Conference, Saturday, June 7, 2025, (AP Photo/Annika Hammerschlag)

As the UN Ocean Conference opens in France, a push to turn promises into protection

The U.N. Ocean Conference is opening in France as pressure mounts to turn promises into action on protecting the ocean. One watchdog group has found less than 3% of oceans are effectively protected …
A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Friday, June 6, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Asian shares rally ahead of US-China trade talks

Asian stock markets have advanced ahead of the second round of trade talks between Washington and Beijing, following a solid report on the U.S. job market. Markets in China rose despite a report that …
Stacked containers are seen at the Yangluo Port on the Yangtze River in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Friday, May 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

US and China are holding trade talks in London after Trump-Xi phone call

High-level delegations from the United States and China are meeting in London to try and shore up a fragile truce in a trade dispute that has roiled the global economy. A Chinese delegation led by …
A general view of the V&A Storehouse in London, Thursday, June 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Joanna Chan)

London’s V&A Storehouse museum lets visitors get their hands on 5,000 years of creativity

Most big collections have only a fraction of their items on display, with the rest locked away in storage. But not at the new V&A East Storehouse, where London’s Victoria and Albert Museum has …
National Sports
FILE - Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, reacts after bowling a delivery on the second day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Trevor Collens, File)

Australia's champion pedigree faces South Africa's gritty ambition in cricket's WTC final

Australia is defending the World Test Championship title against South Africa at neutral Lord's from Wednesday. Ten of the 11 Australians who crushed India in the 2023 final are back. Only David …

Uriah Rennie, the Premier League’s first Black referee, dies at 65

Uriah Rennie, the first Black referee in the Premier League, has died. He was 65. The Sheffield and Hallamshire County Football Association posted Sunday on X that “We are deeply saddened to learn …
Australia's Cameron Burgess, right, and Aziz Behich celebrate after defeating Japan in their World Cup 2026 group C qualifying soccer match in Perth, Thursday, June 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Trevor Collens)

Saudi Arabia's World Cup hopes hinge on a near-impossible task against Australia

Saudi Arabia needs a near-impossible outcome against Australia to take the last of six direct spots at the 2026 World Cup in this round of Asian qualifying. The Saudis need to beat the Socceroos by …
Entertainment
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Mason Thames in a scene from "How to Train Your Dragon.", (Universal Pictures via AP)

Movie Review: ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ might have just redeemed the live-action adaptation

Filmmaker Dean DeBlois returns to the world of “How to Train Your Dragon” for a new live-action adaptation, in theaters Friday. The film stars Mason Thames as the teenage Viking boy Hiccup, …

This combination of photos shows Mariah Carey at the third annual Recording Academy Honors in Los Angeles on Feb. 1, 2024. left, Snoop Dogg at an appearance in Ventura, Calif on Oct. 2, 2020, center, .and Jamie Foxx at the Los Angeles premiere of "Number One on the Call Sheet," on March 12, 2025. (AP Photo)

BET Awards to celebrate 25th anniversary with major star power from Kendrick Lamar to Mariah Carey

The BET Awards is bringing major star power — including Kendrick Lamar, Mariah Carey, and Jamie Foxx — to celebrate its 25th anniversary on Monday. Lamar leads the pack with 10 nominations, …
Harvey Weinstein appears in state court in Manhattan for his retrial, Friday, June 6, 2025 in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Jury in Harvey Weinstein’s sex crimes retrial is set to resume deliberations

The jury in Harvey Weinstein’s New York sex crimes retrial is set to resume deliberations. The panel of seven women and five men will resume weighing two counts of criminal sex act and one count of …
Health
FILE - A sign stands at an entrance to the main campus of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy, File)

Salmonella outbreak tied to eggs sickens dozens across 7 states

Federal health officials say a salmonella outbreak linked to a large egg recall has made dozens of people sick in seven states in the West and Midwest. On Friday, the August Egg Company recalled …

Rayceen Pendarvis speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Washington, Tuesday, June 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

As a generation of gay and lesbian people ages, memories of worse — and better — times swirl

As World Pride wraps up this weekend in Washington D.C. the older LGBTQ+ generation can sometimes find a hard time fitting in among the after-parties and DJ sets. Advocates warn of a quiet crisis …
FILE - Ralph Leroy Menzies appears in Third District Court for a competency hearing in West Jordan, Utah, Monday, Nov 18, 2024. (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, Pool, File)

Utah judge rules a convicted killer with dementia is competent to be executed

A Utah judge has ruled that a convicted killer who developed dementia while on death row for 37 years is competent enough to be executed. Ralph Leroy Menzies was sentenced to die in 1988 for killing …
