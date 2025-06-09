Sitka boys advance to Saturday state baseball championship Hodges strikes out 14, Wolves top Colony 4-2 to earn title game
Police Blotter Sitka Police Department received the following calls in the 24 hours ending at 8 a.m. today. June 5 A caller reported cleaning supplies and a flag on a pole had been stolen at Crescent Harbor. Police opened a case on the...
20 YEARS AGO
June 2005
Photo caption: The troller Alexa K passes in front of the cruise ships Veendam, Regal Princess, Norwegian Dream and Oosterdam Wednesday in Eastern Channel. Seven cruise ships made port calls, making it one of the largest tour days of the season. The ships have a combined passenger and crew capacity of more than 10,000.
50 YEARS AGO
June 1975
Blatchley Junior High 6th graders on the honor roll were Peter Van Dyne, 4.00; and Marcia Eimers, Alison Netz, Betsy Binau, Anna Rockhill, Cindy Stevenson, Clifford Robards, Rand Bigelow, Fletcher Castillo, Veronica Howard, Mitsuko Ikenoue, Angela Korthals, Julie Porter, Tamara Sharp, Phillip Truitt, Spence Bovee, Mark Clair, Roberta Paul, 3.500 and above.
A criminal case in Alaska involving nearly a dozen people born in American Samoa is highlighting concerns about birthright citizenship and voting by people who are not U.S. citizens, issues that have …
Late last fall, members of Bethel, Alaska’s search and rescue team met at the local public radio station, KYUK, for a program called River Watch. Over an hour and a half, they took calls from listeners around the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, comparing notes on the safety of the ice at different points along the Kuskokwim River. […]
Alaska hasn’t produced antimony — a shiny mineral used in weapons, flame retardants and solar panels — in almost 40 years. That could change this summer, according to the executives of a Texas company that has snatched up more than 35,000 acres of mining claims in Alaska. Dallas-based U.S. Antimony Corp. is looking to the state as […]
