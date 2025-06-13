Acclaimed Folk Duo Plays Here Saturday

Posted Friday, June 13, 2025 7:46 pm

Almost 3,000 miles from the heartland of American bluegrass music, Grammy-winning musicians Mark and Maggie O’Connor will play their blend of folk and classical styles to an almost sold-out audience at Centennial Hall Saturday night, as the fourth concert of this season's Sitka Music Festival.

The setlist includes three pieces Mark composed: “Appalachia Waltz,” recorded with cellist Yo-Yo Ma in 1995; the fiddle tune “Emily’s Reel”; and a tribute to Mark’s teacher, the jazz violinist Stepane Grappelli, titled "Gypsy Fantastic.”

In addition to the couple’s violin duets, audiences can expect to hear Mark’s guitar and mandolin on “A Bowl of Bula” and Maggie’s singing in “Life After Life.”

“I think one of the highlights is the variety of Americana sounds, styles and musical settings with the several instruments we play and songs we write and sing — creating a unique story of Americana,” Mark said over email Wednesday. “There will be plenty we’ll do that will be familiar to the audience, and there will be moments where I think people will admit they’ve never heard anything quite like it before!”

This is Mark and Maggie’s first time in Sitka, though they’ve played in Juneau, Anchorage and Fairbanks.

“There is no doubt that the beauty of Sitka will impact our playing this week, as it must the musicians and artists here. I really hope some of them will attend our concert Saturday,” Mark said. “It’s actually a guarantee that the beauty here will have an impact on us, because my compositions are inspired by the American landscapes and by the people who live here.”

Though their style is different from the Sitka Music Festival’s usual classical fare, Artistic Director Zuill Bailey, a cello soloist and Grammy-winning musician himself, said he’s “over the moon” to have the couple headline one of the concerts.

“I’ve watched and admired Mark and Maggie’s work for decades,” Bailey said. “[Especially] their focus of playing in the moment and exhibiting ultimate experimentations, live, with no limitations.”

Mark hopes that Sitkans will take away from the concert understanding why their style has been called “a new American classical music.”

“I think people will come away [knowing] that we’ve created a bridge between all of these American styles in our performances, and a bridge connecting American folk music and classical music itself,” he said.