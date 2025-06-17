Attention subsribers
An 80-year-old drives a luxury Mercedes sedan down Rome's Spanish Steps and gets stuck
Posted 6/17/25
Police in Rome say an 80-year-old man drove a compact luxury Mercedes A Class sedan part way down the city's landmark Spanish Steps before getting stuck. Municipal police said in a statement that the …