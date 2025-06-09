AP Lifestyles Digest for week of June 9

Posted Monday, June 9, 2025 11:17 am

FAMILY

Parenting-Grads Back Home: A shaky economy. Overwhelming student debt. No job prospects. Some recent college graduates have a burdensome mountain of reasons to move back home. For others, the choice may be easy as they seek to save money. Some tips on navigating the new normal when a college grad moves home. By Lifestyles Writer Leanne Italie. UPCOMING Wednesday, 700 words, photos.

PETS/ANIMALS

Be Well-Pets in Bed: Lots of people let their pets sleep on their beds. That often disrupts sleep, which isn’t great for pet owners’ health — but to many of them, it’s worth it. By Albert Stumm. UPCOMING Wednesday, photos.

Shelter Animals-Music Therapy: A Houston boy noticed how music calmed his dog, Bozo, and was curious if it might also help homeless and stressed animals. He founded the nonprofit Wild Tunes to pair musicians and singers with animal shelters across the country. UPCOMING Saturday, photos, video.

Britain Fox Rescue: Nicki Townsend is a fox ambulance driver. Foxes are a fixture of daily life in London, a city not widely known for its wildlife. But Iife on the streets, alleys and back gardens of the urban landscape can be rough and when there’s trouble, foxes have their own emergency service. UPCOMING Tuesday, photos, video.

FOOD

Food-Fathers Day-Cajun Spare Ribs: A recipe for Cajun Spare Ribs for Father’s Day. By Katie Workman. UPCOMING Wednesday, photos.

MilkStreet-Zucchini-Saffron Pasta: Saffron brings a golden hue to this fresh combination of zucchini and pasta. By Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street. SENT Monday, photos.

GARDENING

Gardening-Growing Rice at Home: Grow your own rice? A step-by-step guide for adventurous gardeners. By Jessica Damiano. UPCOMING Tuesday, photos.

PRICES

Digital Price Tags: Electronic shelf labels, which are rapidly replacing paper tags in the store aisles of Walmart, Kroger and other U.S. supermarkets, haven’t led to surges in pricing, according to a new study. But consumer advocates and some lawmakers remain skeptical about the tiny electronic screens, which let stores change prices instantly. SENT Monday, photos.

TRAVEL

Britain-V&A-Museum-Storehouse: Most big collections have only a fraction of their items on display, with the rest locked away in storage. But not at the new V&A East Storehouse, where London’s Victoria and Albert Museum has opened up its storerooms for visitors to view — and in many cases touch — the items within. By Jill Lawless. SENT Monday, photos, video.

