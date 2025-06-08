Welcome to our new website!
AP PHOTOS: Alcaraz beats Sinner in stunning comeback in French Open final
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after winning the final match of the French Tennis Open against Italy's Jannik Sinner at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Posted
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz produced one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the French Open to beat Jannik Sinner 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (10-2) and retain his French Open title for a second straight year on Sunday.
