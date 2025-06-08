Welcome to our new website!
 Please note that for a brief period we will be offering complimentary access to the full site. No login is currently required.
If you're not yet a subscriber, click here to subscribe today, and receive a 10% discount.

AP PHOTOS: Alcaraz beats Sinner in stunning comeback in French Open final

Posted
Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz produced one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the French Open to beat Jannik Sinner 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (10-2) and retain his French Open title for a second straight year on Sunday.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Other items that may interest you

Israel's strikes on Tehran broaden as Trump issues …

What to know about bunker-buster bombs and Iran's …

Czech coalition government faces a parliamentary …

Denmark tests unmanned robotic sailboat fleet with …

© Copyright 2025 Daily Sitka Sentinel
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions