Welcome to our new website!
 Please note that for a brief period we will be offering complimentary access to the full site. No login is currently required.
If you're not yet a subscriber, click here to subscribe today, and receive a 10% discount.

AP PHOTOS: Brazil's Cavalhadas festival celebrates the Holy Spirit

Posted
By ERALDO PERES

PIRENOPOLIS, Brazil (AP) — The heartland Brazilian city of Pirenópolis is hosting its annual Cavalhadas festival, a Holy Spirit celebration where participants ride horses, wear masks and don floral headpieces.

The tradition began in the 1800s with a Portuguese priest who wanted to celebrate the Holy Spirit — one of the entities of the Roman Catholic Church’s trinity — and also commemorate the victory of Iberian Christian knights over the Moors.

The festivities include an open-air reenactment of a battle between Christian warriors and Muslims. At the end, the defeated Moors are converted to Catholicism.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

____

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Other items that may interest you

Israel's strikes on Tehran broaden as Trump issues …

What to know about bunker-buster bombs and Iran's …

Czech coalition government faces a parliamentary …

Denmark tests unmanned robotic sailboat fleet with …

© Copyright 2025 Daily Sitka Sentinel
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions