AP PHOTOS: Coco Gauff's emotional triumph at the French Open final

Posted Saturday, June 7, 2025 1:56 pm

PARIS (AP) — Coco Gauff won the French Open on Saturday for the first time by defeating top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

