AP PHOTOS: Coco Gauff's emotional triumph at the French Open final
Coco Gauff of the U.S. kisses the trophy as she won the final match of the French Tennis Open against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
PARIS (AP) — Coco Gauff won the French Open on Saturday for the first time by defeating top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.