AP PHOTOS: Coco Gauff's emotional triumph at the French Open final

Posted

PARIS (AP) — Coco Gauff won the French Open on Saturday for the first time by defeating top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

