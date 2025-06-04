Welcome to our new website!
Please note that for a brief period we will be offering complimentary access to the full site. No login is currently required.
If you're not yet a subscriber,
click here to subscribe today, and receive a 10% discount.
AP PHOTOS: Highlights so far from the French Open tennis tournament
France's Lois Boisson celebrates as she won the fourth round match of the French Tennis Open against Jessica Pegula of the U.S. at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Posted
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — This gallery, curated by AP photo editors, showcases highlights of the French Open tennis tournament through the quarterfinals at Roland Garros.