Posted Friday, June 6, 2025 5:01 am

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv early Friday has killed multiple people and injured many others, city mayor Vitali Klitschko said. It was part of a wider overnight assault and the latest in a series of large-scale attacks targeting regions across Ukraine.

Klitschko said search and rescue operations were underway at several locations.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.