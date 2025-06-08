Welcome to our new website!
Please note that for a brief period we will be offering complimentary access to the full site.
No login is currently required.
If you're not yet a subscriber,
click here to subscribe today
, and receive a 10% discount.
Monday, June 9, 2025
Search
e-Edition
Subscribe
Donate
50 °
Light Rain and Fog/Mist
Forecast
Advanced search
Toggle navigation
Main menu
Home
Local news
City government
Schools
Community happenings
Community news
Police blotter
Local business
Fisheries
Things to do
Sitka Yesterday
Alaska news
Nation/world
National news
World news
Entertainment
Health
National business
Sports
Local sports
Nation/world sports
Obituaries
Opinion
E-editions
Marketplace
Classifieds
Web Extras
Agriculture
Automotive
Books
Business
Education & Careers
Entertainment
Food
Gardening
Green Living
Health
Home Improvement
Kids & Family
Lifestyle
Money Matters
Outdoors
Pets
Real estate
Seniors
Spanish
Tech
Travel
Trivia, History & Games
Send your news
Report news
Letters to the editor
Anniversary announcement
Birth announcement
Birthday announcement
Engagement announcement
Obituary announcement
Wedding announcement
Subscribe
AP PHOTOS: Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha
A mother and daughter pose for a photo at a beach after Eid al-Adha prayers in Keta, Ghana, Friday, Jun 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu)
Posted
Sunday,
June 8, 2025
9:08 am
By The Associated Press
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Other items that may interest you
US-Immigration-Raids-Los Angeles-Photo-Gallery
Tony Awards offer many intriguing matchups in a …
Trump banned citizens of 12 countries from entering …
Apple heads into annual showcase reeling from AI …
© Copyright 2025 Daily Sitka Sentinel
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions