Welcome to our new website!
 Please note that for a brief period we will be offering complimentary access to the full site. No login is currently required.
If you're not yet a subscriber, click here to subscribe today, and receive a 10% discount.

AP PHOTOS: Protests surge across US after Trump mobilizes troops

Posted
By The Associated Press

Protests are popping up in many areas of the United States following immigration enforcement raids in Los Angeles that prompted President Donald Trump to mobilize National Guard troops and Marines.

The demonstrations have largely been peaceful, though some protesters have clashed with law enforcement as officers made arrests and used chemical irritants to disperse crowds.

The Trump administration said it would continue the raids and deportations despite the protests.

More demonstrations are planned throughout the U.S. on Saturday to coincide with Trump’s planned military parade in Washington.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Other items that may interest you

The Latest: Trump says all of Tehran should evacuate …

Appeals court in San Francisco to hear arguments in …

Shohei Ohtani to make his long-awaited return to the …

LeBron stars in Amazon ad, credits family for historic …

© Copyright 2025 Daily Sitka Sentinel
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions