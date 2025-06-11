Welcome to our new website!
Please note that for a brief period we will be offering complimentary access to the full site. No login is currently required.
If you're not yet a subscriber,
click here to subscribe today, and receive a 10% discount.
AP PHOTOS: School shooting in Austria leaves 10 people dead
People light candles on the main square in the city center after a deadly shooting at a school in Graz, Austria, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Heinz-Peter Bader)
Posted
GRAZ, Austria (AP) — A former student opened fire at a school in Austria’s second-biggest city on Tuesday, fatally wounding 10 people and injuring many others before taking his own life, authorities said.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.