Welcome to our new website!
 Please note that for a brief period we will be offering complimentary access to the full site. No login is currently required.
If you're not yet a subscriber, click here to subscribe today, and receive a 10% discount.

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Posted
By The Associated Press

May 30-June 5, 2025

Anti-government protestors clashed with police in the Indigenous Embera community of Arimae, Panama. Sargassum gathered on the coast of Yabucoa, Puerto Rico. A scientist captured a bat for research in Gamboa, Panama. And Cubans experienced a partial blackout in Havana province.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Silvia Izquierdo, based in Rio De Janeiro.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

Other items that may interest you

US-Immigration-Raids-Los Angeles-Photo-Gallery

Tony Awards offer many intriguing matchups in a …

Trump banned citizens of 12 countries from entering …

Apple heads into annual showcase reeling from AI …

© Copyright 2025 Daily Sitka Sentinel
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions