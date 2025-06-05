Welcome to our new website!
 Please note that for a brief period we will be offering complimentary access to the full site. No login is currently required.
If you're not yet a subscriber, click here to subscribe today, and receive a 10% discount.

Arrest made in theft of instruments stolen from the rock band Heart at New Jersey venue

Posted

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities have made an arrest in the theft of two irreplaceable instruments owned by members of the rock band Heart that were stolen from a venue in New Jersey last weekend.

Atlantic City police say surveillance video initially led them to a 57-year-old Pleasantville man. He was later seen on video walking through various parts of the city, trying to sell the instruments, and he eventually sold one while the other remains unaccounted for, police said, declining further comment. The man has been charged with burglary and theft.

The band was set to kick off the An Evening With Heart tour at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City on Saturday, and its gear had been set up there the day prior to the show. Among the items stolen were a custom-built, purple sparkle baritone Telecaster guitar with a hand-painted headstock made for band member Nancy Wilson, and a vintage 1966 Gibson EM-50 mandolin that band member Paul Moak has played for over 25 years.

“These instruments are more than just tools of our trade — they’re extensions of our musical souls,” Nancy Wilson said in a statement issued by the group that also offered a reward for information leading to their return. “We’re heartbroken, and we’re asking for their safe return— no questions asked. Their value to us is immeasurable.”

Heart is led by Wilson and her sister, Ann, who have made music together since the ’70s and have had hits like “Magic Man,” “Crazy on You” and “Alone.” The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers were honored with a lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy in 2023.

Other items that may interest you

US-Immigration-Raids-Los Angeles-Photo-Gallery

Tony Awards offer many intriguing matchups in a …

Trump banned citizens of 12 countries from entering …

Apple heads into annual showcase reeling from AI …

© Copyright 2025 Daily Sitka Sentinel
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions