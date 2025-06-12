Assistant Administrator Added To City Jobs

Posted Thursday, June 12, 2025 7:08 pm

The Assembly at Tuesday’s meeting passed on first reading an appropriations ordinance to establish the role of assistant city administrator, and implement other proposed changes to the managerial structure.

The position would be funded by adding $148,950 to the fiscal year 2026 budget. The additional funds will support the reclassification of the human resources director position to the positon of assistant city administrator, and create a new full-time human resources assistant position, the ordinance says.

Assembly members voted 6-0 to approve the ordinance on first reading.

Adding the position would add a second supervisor for department heads and managers, and instead of 14 department leaders all reporting to City Administrator John Leach, about half would report to the new assistant administrator.

“Overall nobody’s position are changing, it just might be who they’re reporting to, with the exception of the HR position that is being structured as a new job description,” Leach said. “I have everyone where I need them right now and they’re doing very, very well in the positions they’re in, so I’m trying to maintain as much stability and continuity with the existing departments ... ”

If the ordinance passes on second and final reading, Leach would have seven “direct reports” who would comprise “the executive management team.” Members would be the assistant administrator, city clerk, public works director, electric utility director, finance director, planning and community development director, and port director.

City staff reporting to the assistant administrator would be manager or director of the library, Harrigan Centennial Hall, Parks and Rec, Tourism, IT, public and government relations, and police and fire departments. The assistant administrator would oversee human resources as well.

“An independent HR review of this proposal shows the number of direct reports for each position aligns with accepted HR practices as noted in the Cape Decision Consulting report,” Leach said in his report to the Assembly.

The FY26 budget creates the position of Port Director, who would oversee the expanded airport, the seaplane base now in its planning stages, the marine services center on Katlian Street, and the boat haulout currently under construction at the Gary Paxton Industrial Park.

Leach told the Assembly several management consultants have worked on improving the city organizational structure since 2014.

“I’ve been working for the past two and a half years on a way to better organize the administration for upwards movement and better span of control for management positions,” Leach said.

Following the recent annual evaluation of the administrator's performance, the Assembly authorized Leach to establish an assistant position. Combining the HR position with the assistant administrator position would save about $86,000, the Assembly was told.

In the discussion of the ordinance, Assembly members said they appreciated Leach's effort to find creative solutions at the least cost to the city. They also briefly discussed how the hiring process would be conducted for the new assistant administrator position.

There were some questions from the Assembly about how the Gary Paxton Industrial Park would fit into the new management structure. The Assembly-appointed GPIP board makes lease and development recommendations to the Assembly, and the park is managed by the director of the Sitka Economic Development Commission under a contract with the city.

Election Results Certification

In other business at Tuesday's regular meeting, the Assembly certified the results of the May 28 special election. The ballot question to limit cruise ship visitation failed, with 826 votes in favor and 2,170 against.

City Clerk Sara Peterson said 3,055 ballots were issued, and 2,996 were counted. A total of 59 ballots were not counted for various reasons (e.g. not registered).