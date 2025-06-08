Welcome to our new website!
 Please note that for a brief period we will be offering complimentary access to the full site. No login is currently required.
If you're not yet a subscriber, click here to subscribe today, and receive a 10% discount.

At least 2 people killed as storms push through South

Posted
The Associated Press

Two people were killed by falling trees and tens of thousands were left without power as severe storms rolled through the South over the weekend.

The storms downed trees and powerlines and brought heavy rainfall, hail and gusty winds as they pushed through the region. Nearly 150,000 people across southern states from Texas to South Carolina were without power Sunday morning, according to poweroutage.us.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said one person was killed in Lafayette County when a tree fell on a vehicle. Multiple tornado warnings were issued across northern Mississippi on Saturday.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said one person was killed in Georgia on Saturday night. A spokesperson for the Georgia Emergency Management said the fatality occurred in Banks County when a tree fell on a vehicle.

“Join us in praying for the loved ones of a Georgian tragically lost tonight due to the severe storms,” Kemp wrote on social media.

The National Weather Service said a confirmed EF-1 tornado damaged multiple homes and injured one person Friday in the city of Van Buren in western Arkansas.

Another round of severe weather is expected to push through the southern Plains and the South on Sunday evening and Monday. The highest risk for severe weather is in southwest Oklahoma and northern Texas.

The National Weather Service said destructive wind gusts of up to 100 miles per hour, giant hail up to five inches in diameter and a few tornadoes are likely.

Other items that may interest you

The Latest: Trump says all of Tehran should evacuate …

Appeals court in San Francisco to hear arguments in …

Shohei Ohtani to make his long-awaited return to the …

LeBron stars in Amazon ad, credits family for historic …

© Copyright 2025 Daily Sitka Sentinel
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions