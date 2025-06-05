Welcome to our new website!
 Please note that for a brief period we will be offering complimentary access to the full site. No login is currently required.
If you're not yet a subscriber, click here to subscribe today, and receive a 10% discount.

Athletics' Shea Langeliers exits vs. Twins after grabbing left side while batting

Posted

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Shea Langeliers of the Athletics left Thursday's game against the Minnesota Twins after grabbing his left side during an at-bat in the sixth inning.

The team later said he had left flank soreness.

Langeliers fouled off a pitch and went to the dugout with a 2-2 count. The A's were ahead 12-1 at the time.

Logan Davidson finished Langeliers' at-bat and struck out looking.

Langeliers, the A's usual starting catcher, was the designated hitter Thursday. Willie MacIver was behind the plate.

Langeliers is batting .237 with 10 home runs and 27 RBIs.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Other items that may interest you

Australia's champion pedigree faces South Africa's …

Saudi Arabia's World Cup hopes hinge on a …

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets help in Game 2 as Thunder …

Pacers fail to sweep Games 1 and 2 in a series for the …

© Copyright 2025 Daily Sitka Sentinel
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions