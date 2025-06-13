Australia batter Steve Smith out of WTC final after breaking pinkie

Posted Friday, June 13, 2025 1:46 pm

LONDON (AP) — Australia batter Steve Smith will take no further part in the World Test Championship final after suffering a compound dislocation of his right pinkie on Friday.

Smith was hurt at first slip trying to catch a thick edge by South Africa captain Temba Bavuma at Lord's.

Many edges haven't been carrying to the slips cordon in the match, so Smith was standing closer than usual to the wickets, 14 meters behind Bavuma, and wearing a helmet when Mitchell Starc delivered the 138 kph short ball.

Smith got his hands up but not fast enough to make the shoulder-high catch. He left the field immediately.

He was taken to hospital for more treatment, a team statement said.

It did not say how long he'll be sidelined, but the injury puts in doubt him going to the Caribbean after the WTC final for the three-test series against the West Indies starting on June 25.

South Africa was chasing 282 runs on day three to win the scheduled five-day final.

