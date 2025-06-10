Australia qualifies for 2026 World Cup with 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia

Posted Tuesday, June 10, 2025 8:16 pm

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Australia qualified for its sixth straight World Cup on Tuesday with a 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia.

The Socceroos, needing just to avoid defeat by five goals to advance to the 2026 tournament, came from behind with goals from Connor Metcalfe and Mitchell Duke to win after Abdulrahman Al Oboud had put the hosts ahead after 19 minutes.

Earlier, Japan and South Korea ended successful campaigns on a high with emphatic home victories over Indonesia and Kuwait, respectively.

In Osaka, Daichi Kamada scored after 15 minutes to set Japan, preparing for an eighth consecutive World Cup, on its way to a 6-0 victory.

Takefusa Kubo added a second five minutes later and Kamada extended the lead just before the break. Soon after the restart, Ryoya Morishita and Shuto Machino piled on and Mao Hosoya made it six.

The Palestinian team was eliminated from contention after conceding a 97th-minute goal to Oman in a 1-1 draw.

Six qualifiers so far from Asia

Australia joins already-qualified Japan, Iran, South Korea, Uzbekistan and Jordan in reaching the expanded 48-team tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Asia's two other automatic places will be settled between the six third- and fourth-place teams. That round takes place in October. The teams will be Oman, Qatar, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia.

Earlier, South Korea, which has qualified for an 11th straight World Cup, sealed the top spot in Group B after beating Kuwait 4-0.

Jeon Jin-woo scored after 33 minutes at Seoul World Cup Stadium and Lee Kang-in added a second soon after the restart. Oh Hyeon-gyu and Lee Jae-sung also got on the scoresheet.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer