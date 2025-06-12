Back at You

Welcome to our new website!
Please note that for a brief period we will be offering complimentary access to the full site. No login is currently required.
If you're not yet a subscriber,
click here to subscribe today, and receive a 10% discount.
Sitka Fine Arts Camp Elementary School Camp instructor Adam Grim, an award-winning photographer from Savage, Minnesota, stands behind his students in front of Allen Hall as they photograph scenes Tuesday. This year more than 300 students and counselors are attending the elementary camp. Middle school, high school and musical theater camps will take place later this summer.