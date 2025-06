Posted Monday, June 9, 2025 7:41 pm

Baranof Island Housing Authority’s quarterly Board of Commissioners meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 12, at Harrigan Centennial Hall.

A remote meeting option also is available. Those wishing to attend or participate may submit an email request to info@bihasitka.org before noon on June 12, or call BIHA at 907-747-5088 for assistance.