Braves call up franchise saves leader Craig Kimbrel a day after blowing a big lead

Posted Friday, June 6, 2025 8:45 pm

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Atlanta Braves called up franchise career saves leader Craig Kimbrel from the minors a day after having their worst blown ninth-inning lead in more than a half-century.

The Braves selected Kimbrel from Triple-A Gwinnett and recalled left-hander Dylan Dodd before opening a road series against the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.

Atlanta placed right-hander Daysbel Hernández on the 15-day injured list with right forearm inflammation, retroactive to Thursday, and traded right-hander Scott Blewett to Baltimore for cash considerations to make room on the roster.

“It feels good,” Kimbrel said. “I’ve been working hard for the last couple of months to get back here. Whatever the circumstances are, it’s great to be back to come and help this ballclub, throw up some zeroes and do my job.”

The moves come a day after the Braves blew a 10-4 lead in the ninth inning at Arizona and lost 11-10. It was the first time the Braves lost a game after leading by at least six runs in the ninth since July 17, 1973, against the New York Mets, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Atlanta had won 766 straight games with a six-run lead at the end of the eighth inning, Elias said.

Kimbrel is set to make his first appearance for the Braves since being traded to San Diego just before the 2015 season opener. Kimbrel spent his first five seasons in the big leagues with Atlanta, leading the league in saves each year from 2011-14. His 186 saves are the most ever for a Braves pitcher.

“This is where I wanted to be,” Kimbrel said. “I didn’t want to go anywhere else. Obviously, it came up that that was an option, but I wanted to be here in Atlanta. It’s close to home and this is the jersey I want to put on.”

Kimbrel makes his return at the same stadium where he first established himself in the 2010 playoffs for Atlanta. He struck out four in two perfect innings in a win in Game 2 of a division series against San Francisco on the day future Hall of Famer Billy Wagner got hurt in the final outing of his career.

Kimbrel took over as closer the following year and has recorded 440 saves and made nine All-Star teams since.

“It was something special right there," said manager Brian Snitker, who was a coach for the Braves that season. “It kind of was the beginning of Craig Kimbrel. It’s good to see him. He worked hard to get back here. Hopefully he can help us out.”

Kimbrel has pitched for several teams the last decade and spent the 2024 season with Baltimore, going 7-5 with a 5.33 ERA and 23 saves before being cut in September.

He said the back problems that hampered his performance late last season are no longer an issue.

Kimbrel signed a minor league deal with Atlanta in March and was 1-1 with two saves, a 3.00 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 18 innings over 18 outings at Double-A Columbus and Gwinnett.

The Orioles also reinstated outfielder Ramón Laureano, who had been on the injured list for a couple weeks because of a sprained ankle, and designated outfielder Jordyn Adams for assignment to make room for Blewett, who will start his second stint with Baltimore this season.

Blewett is 2-0 with a 3.91 ERA in 15 games for the Orioles, Braves and Twins this season.

