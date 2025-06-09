Brazil could secure a World Cup spot with victory in Ancelotti's home debut

Posted Monday, June 9, 2025 8:40 pm

SAO PAULO (AP) — More South American teams could qualify for the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday.

Second-place Ecuador can do it by winning in Peru. Fourth-place Brazil or third-place Paraguay could secure a spot at next year's global tournament with a win in Sao Paulo as long as Venezuela loses at Uruguay.

If Venezuela draws, either team could also qualify with a win if defending champion Argentina, which has already qualified, beats Colombia.

The most anticipated match of the round is in Sao Paulo, where Carlo Ancelotti will make his home debut as Brazil coach. Brazil, which had a 0-0 draw with Ecuador last week, is two points behind Paraguay in the standings.

Lionel Messi's Argentina takes on Colombia in Buenos Aires in a match where coach Lionel Scaloni will continue adding depth to his squad.

South America's last two qualifying game days are in September. The top six teams earn direct spots for the World Cup next year in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The seventh-place team goes into an international playoff.

Ancelotti's home debut

Ancelotti's changes to shore up the defense at Ecuador worked. Defender Alexsandro had an impressive game on debut and veteran midfielder Casemiro helped block the hosts.

More changes are expected on Tuesday, the day Ancelotti turns 66. Striker Richarlison lost his place in the starting lineup to Matheus Cunha during training, and teenager Estêvão is expected to make way on the left wing for Raphinha, who was suspended last week. Ancelotti is also expected to replace midfielder Gerson with winger Gabriel Martinelli.

“We had the necessary time on those days to prepare both matches, a little less against Ecuador. The team is fresh, we will have every tool to do well tomorrow,” Ancelotti said Monday. “Raphinha gives us very important mobility. That could be key to unblock tomorrow's match.”

Casemiro enjoyed success with Ancelotti at Real Madrid, but has said his return to the national team after more than a year's absence is due to his performances at Manchester United.

“I'm glad to be back and back playing well, I want to stress that," Casemiro said. “I am not here because I know the coach, but because I deserve it. This was undoubtedly one of the most important years of my career.”

Paraguay will be a tough challenge for Brazil. Since coach Gustavo Alfaro took over, the Paraguayans have been unbeaten for nine matches. Alfaro has already equaled Paraguay's record for qualifying points set by coach Paulo César Carpegiani in the campaign for the 1998 World Cup in France.

Eyes on Venezuela

As the only South American team that has never made it to the World Cup, Venezuela will be under extra pressure at Centenario Stadium against fifth-place Uruguay.

A win for Venezuela and coach Fernando Batista will almost lock up seventh place and boost its chances of fighting for a direct spot. A Venezuela defeat could give Bolivia a chance to bid for the international playoff position.

“We have three finals in which we can't overlook, we can't fail. We are ready for that," Batista said. “We are focused on getting the most possible points.”

Uruguay has endured a shaky patch with no wins in its last four qualifiers. A home victory against Venezuela is key for the team to regain confidence.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa, who has been clashing with Uruguay players since the Copa America last year, took some blame for the poor performance in the 2-0 loss at Paraguay.

“I truly feel responsible for the situation of the team because the problem is the lack of creation of scoring opportunities, and my position before this problem is to propose solutions,” Bielsa said. “I have players who are special in their clubs, but can't do it in the squad I have ... I have no option (but) to recognize my lack of efficiency."

Uruguay remains without key midfielder Federico Valverde, who is injured, and striker Darwin Núñez, who is suspended.

