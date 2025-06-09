Brian Priske returns to Sparta Prague as coach after a stint at Feyenoord

Posted Monday, June 9, 2025 3:49 am

PRAGUE (AP) — Brian Priske has agreed to return to Sparta Prague on a multiple-year contract after a stint at Feyenoord, the Czech club said.

Priske started at Sparta three years ago and immediately led the struggling team to its first title in nine years. He successfully defended the title last year and completed a double by winning the Czech Cup.

Under Priske, Sparta reached the round of 16 in the Europa League where it was eliminated by Liverpool in the 2023-24 season.

Last summer, Sparta agreed to release Priske before the end of his contract to take over at Feyenoord when Arne Slot became the Liverpool manager.

Priske led Feyenoord in 33 games in all competitions, won the Dutch Super Cup and advanced from the league phase of the Champions League but was fired in February due to inconsistent results in the domestic league.

Priske replaces his former assistant Lars Friis, who was fired after Sparta’s fourth-place finish in the Czech league.

“Now, I’m back with at least the same hunger as before — maybe even more,” Priske said.

