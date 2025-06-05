BYU signs men's basketball coach Kevin Young to long-term contract extension

Posted Thursday, June 5, 2025 7:53 pm

PROVO, Utah (AP) — BYU has signed men's basketball coach Kevin Young to a long-term contract extension following the program's first run to the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 in 14 years.

Terms of the deal announced Thursday were not released, with the school saying only that the contract would keep Young in Provo for the “foreseeable future.”

“My family and I have loved our first year at BYU, being surrounded by great people, at a great university with shared values,” Young said in a statement. “I’m excited to continue to build a program based on trying to help young men prepare for the NBA, win at the highest level and do it at BYU."

Young was hired last year after coach Mark Pope left to become Kentucky's head coach.

The Cougars had a superb first season under Young, finishing 26-10 and 14-6 in Big 12 play. BYU beat VCU and Wisconsin in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, earning its first trip to the Sweet 16 since 2011 and third overall.

Young also had huge success on the recruiting trail, adding highly touted recruit A.J. Dybantsa, projected as the possible No. 1 pick in the NBA draft once he's eligible. Young has an extensive coaching career, including a stint as a Phoenix Suns assistant from 2020-24.

