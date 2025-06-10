Camp Teaches Youths Wilderness, Water Skills

Posted Tuesday, June 10, 2025 7:32 pm

Twenty-one local students learned and practiced the mainstays of marine navigation and wilderness safety throughout the eight-day “Sheet’ká Splash Mountain” program that concluded Friday with a “skill testing” excursion to Point Brown on Kruzof Island.

Rising 11th grader AliceAnn Ricketts said she enjoyed the camp so much last year that she enrolled again this year because “I love getting out on the water, and this whole camp is about getting out on the water.”

“The counselors make it fun and interesting,” Ricketts said in an interview Thursday.

Lewis Lysons, a rising ninth grader and also a returning camper, said he signed up again “because I knew I could still learn a lot.”

“The camp gets better every year,” Lysons said, noting new aspects of this year’s camp such as instruction on fire-building, and meals featuring fresh vegetables from the Pacific High School garden.

Eight organizations pooled ideas, resources and leaders for the survival skill-building program that drew many returning students for its second year.

The camp is a partnership of Sitka Conservation Society, Sitka Trail Works, Youth Advocates of Sitka, Sitka Tribe of Alaska, Sitka Native Education Program, Sitka School District, Alaska Marine Safety Education Association and the University of Alaska Fairbanks 4-H program.

Each day, campers launched from the SNEP building at 456 Katlian Street to activities such as trip planning, immersion suit training, snorkeling, kayaking, skiff operating, dressing for the weather and learning to identify plants.

In a session with AMSEA, students assembled their own wilderness safety kits, which Lysons called “Oh crap!” bags. Each student filled a dry-loc bag with essential supplies: cooking foil, an emergency blanket, fire-starters (cotton balls covered in Vaseline), a marine safety whistle, a mirror, water-resistant matches, a tide book and a compass.

“They taught us to use the compass in an emergency, if we were lost,” Lysons said of the tool.

Seven of the participants received certifications in First Aid, CPR and use of defibrillators during an optional day of training at the Sitka Fire Department.

On the first day of the camp, students navigated the new Sheet'ká Treetop Adventures aerial course off the north end of HPR. Many “screamed a whole bunch” while trying out the course, Lysons said.

Emergency shelter-building is core to the camp experience. On Wednesday, students explored the Nelson Logging Road area while practicing the skill.

“We found a fallen tree, one with sort of a hole beneath it,” Lysons said. “Or, where two fallen trees made a V.”

"We put sticks on top to build a roof,” Lysons said. “We covered that with leaves, moss, more leaves, and more moss. And they taught us that we had to insulate the ground because it would take away heat.”

Lysons said that he finds his shelter-building skills have improved since last year.

Students put that skill to the test on Friday while visiting Kruzof Island via an Allen Marine boat. Ricketts explained that the class has been preparing for “a challenge for the last day on Kruzof.”

Students would build shelters just as they’d learned. Then, “one person lays in the shelter, and one person pours water over the top to see if the shelter would keep out water,” Ricketts said.

“If it’s not, you get wet,” Ricketts said.

Ricketts said that the many camp activities “make me feel that boost of confidence of getting over a fear,” such as the fear of heights or the fear of falling into the water.

Counselors “give a little situation” for activities, as well as a time limit, to “make it feel real” to an emergency situation, Ricketts said.

“It’s a good way to overcome your fears with all the counselors around, and all the students,” Ricketts said.

Instructors also brought Tlingit values, songs and oral histories into the camp.

“Behind all Native stories there’s something that it teaches you,” Ricketts said.

For instance, “the story of the Salmon Boy tells people to be respectful of all things, especially when we’re being out in the wild a lot, it’s something that will stick with us,” she said.

The camp helps with “showing people your interest and sharing that with others,” Ricketts said. “After this camp, you see the other students in town, and it’s always good.”

Ricketts said she's hoping for a third time at Splash Mountain camp next summer, to “keep meeting new people and making lifelong friends.”

Organizers say that the camp also offers early intervention and prevention, cultural education, career pathway exposure, and place-based learning for participating youths in Sitka.

But there is a cloud on the horizon, SCS Executive Director Andrew Thoms said in a phone call with the Sentinel this morning. The program could be precluded next year by federal funding cuts.

"We’re seeing the U.S. Congress right now put together a budget and a reconciliation bill that would cut tons of investments across the country into our rural communities and youth education in rural communities," Thoms said. "Programs like this camp that are put on by nonprofits, tribal governments and community partners are at risk."

"SCS has been able to make things happen through a combination of donations from community members and grants from government programs like the (federal) Natural Resource Conservation Service program that supported our Alaska Way of Life 4-H program," Thoms said.

"We’re afraid that if funding doesn’t come in, we won’t be able to have opportunities for youth in programs like 4-H and Splash Mountain," which would "put all of our communities and all of our country at risk of not having an educated generation of young people coming up to take on the challenges and the jobs that we face as a state and a country," Thoms said.

In an email to the Sentinel last week, Sitka Rep. Rebecca Himschoot said the Splash Mountain camp “is the result of powerful partnerships” that emerge “when programs are funded and opportunities are allowed to develop.”

“The students in this program will walk away with a better sense of their place on the water and their personal responsibility in keeping themselves safe,” Himschoot wrote after hearing about the camp, and its uncertain funding for future years.

Himschoot noted that, as a long-time educator, she found that marine safety training with AMSEA “was the only time when I told my students what they were learning was a matter of life and death.

“I know of at least two students who have survived incidents on the waters of Sitka because of their outdoor training, and I suspect there are many more,” Himschoot wrote.

Many Sitkans supported the camp as facilitators and instructors. This year's roster of those mentors who guided students during the camp includes Allie Prokosch, Kaaljáakwx, Kolby Sirowich, Cosley Bruno, Lilli Garza, Katie Niedermeyer, Charlie Skultka Jr., Hailey Rinella, Izzy Jackson, Madison Mercer-Roy, Coral Pendell, Emily Pound, Katy Pendell, Kiley Prinz, Maury Skeele, Jule LeBlanc, Hillary Nutting, Alec Duncan, Caitlin Blaisdell, Ben Kinzer, Jasmine Shaw, Bill Coltharp and Suzan Brawnlyn.