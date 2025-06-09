Can the inexperienced Cristian Chivu's playing success translate to the dugout at Inter Milan?

Posted Monday, June 9, 2025 11:01 am

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan appointed Cristian Chivu as coach on Monday despite his relative inexperience, and he will hope to be as successful as he was in his playing career with the Nerazzurri.

The 44-year-old Romanian replaces Simone Inzaghi, who resigned last Tuesday and took charge of Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal the following day.

“FC Internazionale Milano is pleased to welcome Cristian Chivu as the new head coach of the first team,” the club said. “The coach has signed a contract with Inter until 30 June 2027.”

The appointment was announced by the Champions League runner-up just hours after Serie A rival Parma agreed to terminate Chivu’s contract.

Italian media reports that Chivu will earn 2.5 million euros ($2.9 million) a season. Al-Hilal lured Inzaghi with an offer of reportedly more than 20 million euros ($23 million) per season.

Chivu has overseen only 13 matches in Serie A, securing safety with Parma after being given his first senior coaching position in February.

Parma was in a dire position when it turned to Chivu, having lost four straight matches and sitting 18th in the 20-team league.

Chivu swiftly turned things around and only lost three of his 13 matches in charge, recording impressive results against eventual champion Napoli, Juventus, Atalanta and Inter itself.

He had spent the previous seven years in charge of various youth teams at Inter, where he ended his playing career in 2014.

The former Romania defender was part of Inter’s famous treble-winning team in 2010, lifting the Champions League, Serie A and Italian Cup trophies. He also helped the Nerazzurri to another two Serie A titles among the nine trophies amassed during his seven years at the club.

Chivu will not have much time to settle, with Inter scheduled to fly to Los Angeles on Wednesday for the Club World Cup. It opens up against Monterrey on June 17 and also plays Urawa Red Diamonds and River Plate in the group stage.

Inzaghi had spent four seasons at Inter. His final match in charge was the 5-0 rout by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final at the end of last month.

The 49-year-old Inzaghi coached Inter to the Serie A title last year and was also in charge when the club lost the 2023 Champions League final to Manchester City.

__

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer