Canadian teen Summer McIntosh shatters third world swim record in five days

Posted Thursday, June 12, 2025 5:43 am

VICTORIA, Canada (AP) — Canadian teen Summer McIntosh has done it again.

The 18-year-old made it three world records in less than a week when she broke her own 400-meter individual medley mark on Wednesday night.

McIntosh won at the Canadian swimming trials in 4 minutes, 23.65 seconds to lower her previous best in one of the sport’s toughest events by 0.73 seconds.

Her closest rival was 12 seconds behind.

“What a week Victoria! Had so much fun in the pool this week,” McIntosh wrote on Instagram.

McIntosh had already broken the world best mark in the 200 individual medley on Monday in 2:05.70, two days after shaving more than a second off the 400 freestyle record, completing the race in 3:54.18.

The Toronto native also set new Canadian marks in two other events: The 200 butterfly, where she was less than half a second off a record that has stood since 2009, and the 800 freestyle, where she was also just off Katie Ledecky’s world record set last month.

She is scheduled to compete in those five events at the world aquatics championships in Singapore next month.

McIntosh won three gold medals at the Paris Olympics last year, winning her three individual events of the 400 and 200 individual medleys and the 200 butterfly. She also won silver in the 400 free.

___

