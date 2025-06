Posted Thursday, June 5, 2025 7:41 pm

Sitka Cancer Survivors Society will celebrate survivors and their families at an event 2 p.m. Sunday, June 8, at the Path of Hope behind Moller Field by the running track.

Refreshments will be served by Sitka Emblem Club 142. For more information call Carolyn Fredrickson at 907 623-7028.

June is Cancer Survivor Month.