Car, Truck Parade Slated for July 4

The Sitka Annual Old, Unique Car, and Tiny Truck 4th of July Parade will meet at Whale Park for an on-time 10 a.m. departure.

The route is: Whale Park to town, right on Lake Street, left on Peterson Street, right on Edgecumbe Drive, down Cascade, right on Halibut Point Road. HPR Recreation Area we turn around, back to town, then left on Brady Street to old Sitka Hospital emergency area roundabout, back to Brady Street to Cascade to Peterson end at Sitka High School parking lot. Those with questions can call Jeff at 907 747 4821.