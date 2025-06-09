Posted Monday, June 9, 2025 11:39 am

Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 15-21:

June 15: Singer Ruby Nash Garnett of Ruby and the Romantics is 91. Guitarist Leo Nocentelli of The Meters is 79. Actor Simon Callow (“Amadeus,” ″Shakespeare in Love”) is 76. Singer Russell Hitchcock of Air Supply is 76. Singer Steve Walsh (Kansas) is 74. Actor Jim Belushi is 71. Country singer Terri Gibbs is 71. Actor Julie Hagerty (“Airplane,” “Marriage Story”) is 70. Actor Polly Draper (“thirtysomething”) is 70. Guitarist Brad Gillis of Night Ranger is 68. Actor Eileen Davidson (“The Young and the Restless,” “Days of Our Lives”) is 66. Actor Helen Hunt is 62. Drummer Scott Rockenfield of Queensryche is 62. Guitarist Tony Ardoin of River Road is 61. Actor Courteney Cox (“Friends”) is 61. Guitarist Michael Britt of Lonestar is 59. Drummer Rob Mitchell of Sixpence None the Richer is 59. Rapper-actor Ice Cube is 56. Actor Leah Remini (“King of Queens”) is 55. Actor Jake Busey (“Starship Troopers”) is 54. Trombone player T-Bone Willy of Save Ferris is 53. Actor Neil Patrick Harris (“How I Met Your Mother,” ″Doogie Howser, M.D.”) is 52. Actor Greg Vaughan (“Days of Our Lives,” “General Hospital”) is 52. Actor Elizabeth Reaser (“Twilight”) is 50. Singer Dryden Mitchell of Alien Ant Farm is 49. Former child actor Christopher Castile (“Step By Step,” ″Beethoven” films) is 45. Guitarist Billy Martin of Good Charlotte is 44. Actor Jordi Vilasuso (“The Young and the Restless”) is 44. Guitarist Wayne Sermon of Imagine Dragons is 41. Actor Denzel Whitaker is 35. Actor Sterling Jerins (“The Conjuring” films) is 21.

June 16: Actor Eileen Atkins (“The Crown,” ″Doc Martin”) is 91. Country singer Billy “Crash” Craddock is 87. Singer Eddie Levert of The O’Jays is 83. Actor Joan Van Ark is 82. Actor Geoff Pierson (“Splitting Up Together,” “Designated Survivor”) is 76. Singer James Smith (The Stylistics) is 75. Singer Gino Vannelli is 73. Actor Laurie Metcalf (“Roseanne,” ″Norm”) is 70. Actor Arnold Vosloo (“The Mummy”) is 63. Actor Danny Burstein (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 61. Model-actor Jenny Shimizu is 58. Actor James Patrick Stuart (“General Hospital,” “The Closer”) is 57. Rapper MC Ren of N.W.A is 56. Actor Clifton Collins Jr. (“Westworld”) is 55. Actor John Cho (2009′s “Star Trek,” ″Harold and Kumar” movies) is 53. Actor Eddie Cibrian (“Third Watch”) is 52. Actor Fred Koehler (“Kate and Allie”) is 50. Actor China Shavers (“Boston Public”) is 48. Actor Daniel Bruhl (“Captain America: Civil War”) is 47. Actor Sibel Kekilli (“Game of Thrones”) is 45. Actor Missy Peregrym (“Rookie Blue”) is 43. Actor Olivia Hack (“Hey Arnold!”) is 42. Singer-actor Diana DeGarmo (“American Idol”) is 38. Bassist Ian Keaggy of Hot Chelle Rae is 38. Broadway actor Ali Stroker is 38.

June 17: Actor Peter Lupus (TV’s “Mission: Impossible”) is 93. Singer Barry Manilow is 82. Comedian Joe Piscopo is 74. Actor Mark Linn-Baker (“Perfect Strangers”) is 71. Actor Jon Gries (“Napoleon Dynamite”) is 68. Singer Jello Biafra (Dead Kennedys) is 67. Director Bobby Farrelly (“There’s Something About Mary”) is 67. Actor Thomas Haden Church (“Sideways,” ″Wings”) is 65. Actor Greg Kinnear is 62. Actor Kami Cotler (“The Waltons”) is 60. Actor Jason Patric is 59. Singer Kevin Thornton of Color Me Badd is 56. Actor-comedian Will Forte (“Saturday Night Live”) is 55. Latin pop singer Paulina Rubio is 54. Actor Arthur Darvill (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) is 43. Actor Jodie Whittaker (“Doctor Who”) is 43. Actor Manish Dayal (“The Resident”) is 42. Country singer Mickey Guyton is 42. Actor-rapper Jamal Mixon (Herculeez and Big Tyme) is 42. Rapper Kendrick Lamar is 38. Actor KJ Apa (“Riverdale”) is 28.

June 18: Musician Paul McCartney is 83. Actor Constance McCashin (“Knots Landing”) is 78. Actor Linda Thorson (“The Avengers”) is 78. Actor Carol Kane is 73. Actor Isabella Rossellini is 73. Actor Brian Benben (“Private Practice,” “Dream On”) is 69. Singer Alison Moyet is 64. Keyboardist Dizzy Reed (Guns N’ Roses) is 62. Country singer-guitarist Tim Hunt (Yankee Grey) is 58. Singer Nathan Morris of Boyz II Men is 54. Singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne is 52. Rapper Silkk The Shocker is 50. Actor Alana de la Garza (“Law & Order”) is 49. Country singer Blake Shelton is 49. Guitarist Steven Chen of Airborne Toxic Event is 47. Actor David Giuntoli (“Grimm”) is 45. Drummer Josh Dun of Twenty One Pilots is 37. Actor-singer Renee Olstead (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager,” “Still Standing”) is 36. Actor Jacob Anderson (“Game of Thrones”) is 35. Actor Willa Holland (“Arrow”) is 34.

June 19: Singer Spanky McFarlane of Spanky and Our Gang is 83. Actor Phylicia Rashad is 77. Singer Ann Wilson of Heart is 75. Keyboardist Larry Dunn (Earth, Wind and Fire) is 72. Actor Kathleen Turner is 71. Country singer Doug Stone is 69. Singer Mark “Marty” DeBarge of DeBarge is 66. Singer-dancer Paula Abdul is 63. Actor-filmmaker Andy Lauer (“Caroline in the City”) is 62. Singer-guitarist Brian Vander Ark of The Verve Pipe is 61. Actor Mia Sara (“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”) is 58. “Good Morning America” host Lara Spencer is 56. Guitarist Brian “Head” Welch of Korn is 55. Actor Jean Dujardin (“The Artist”) is 53. Actor Robin Tunney is 53. Actor Bumper Robinson (“Sabrina The Teenage Witch,” “A Different World”) is 51. Actor Poppy Montgomery (“Unforgettable,” ″Without a Trace”) is 50. Singer-banjoist Scott Avett of The Avett Brothers is 49. Actor Ryan Hurst (“The Walking Dead,” “Sons of Anarchy”) is 49. Actor Zoe Saldana is 47. Actor Neil Brown Jr. (“The Walking Dead,” “SEAL Team”) is 45. Actor Lauren Lee Smith (“CSI”) is 45. Singer Macklemore of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis is 43. Actor Paul Dano is 41. Actor Giacomo Gianniotti (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 36. Actor Chuku Modu (“The Good Doctor”) is 35. Actor Atticus Shaffer (“The Middle”) is 27.

June 20: Actor Bonnie Bartlett (“St. Elsewhere,” ″Little House on the Prairie”) is 96. Actor James Tolkan (“Back to the Future” films) is 94. Director Stephen Frears (“Dangerous Liaisons,” “The Grifters”) is 84. Musician Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys is 83. Actor John McCook (“The Young and the Restless,” “The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 81. Singer Anne Murray is 80. Home repair show host Bob Vila is 79. Actor Candy Clark (“American Graffiti”) is 78. Singer Lionel Richie is 76. Actor John Goodman is 73. Bassist Michael Anthony (Van Halen, Chickenfoot) is 71. Bassist John Taylor of Duran Duran is 65. Keyboardist Mark degli Antoni (Soul Coughing) is 63. Guitarist Jerome Fontamillas of Switchfoot is 58. Bassist Murphy Karges of Sugar Ray is 58. Actor Nicole Kidman is 58. Singer Dan Tyminski of Alison Krauss and Union Station is 58. Director Robert Rodriguez (“Sin City,” “Spy Kids”) is 57. Actor Peter Paige (“Queer as Folk,” “The Fosters”) is 56. Actor Josh Lucas (“Sweet Home Alabama,” ″A Beautiful Mind”) is 54. Bassist Twiggy Ramirez (Marilyn Manson) is 54. Singer Chino Moreno of Deftones is 52. Singer Amos Lee is 48. Actor Tika Sumpter (“The Have and the Have Nots”) is 45. Drummer Chris Thompson of The Eli Young Band is 45. Singer-actor Alisan Porter (“The Voice,” ″Curly Sue”) is 44. Keyboardist Chris Dudley of Underoath is 42. Singer Grace Potter of Grace Potter and the Nocturnals is 42. Actor Mark Saul (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 40. Actor Dreama Walker (film’s “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood,” TV’s “Gossip Girl”) is 39. Actor Chris Mintz-Plasse (“Trolls,” “Superbad”) is 36. Actor Maria Lark (TV’s “Medium”) is 28.

June 21: Actor Bernie Kopell (“The Love Boat”) is 92. Actor Monte Markham (“The Second Hundred Years,” “Baywatch”) is 90. Actor Mariette Hartley is 85. Musician Ray Davies of The Kinks is 81. Actor Meredith Baxter (“Family Ties”) is 78. Actor Michael Gross (“Family Ties”) is 78. Drummer Joey Kramer of Aerosmith is 75. Guitarist Nils Lofgren is 74. Actor Robyn Douglass (TV’s “Galactica,” film’s “Breaking Away”) is 73. Actor Leigh McCloskey (“Dallas”) is 70. Cartoonist Berke Breathed (“Opus,” ″Bloom County”) is 68. Actor Josh Pais (“Ray Donovan”) is 67. Country singer Kathy Mattea is 66. Actor Marc Copage (“Julia”) is 63. Actor Doug Savant (“Desperate Housewives,” ″Melrose Place”) is 61. Guitarist Porter Howell of Little Texas is 61. Actor Michael Dolan (“Hamburger Hill,” “Biloxi Blues”) is 60. Filmmaker Lana Wachowski (“The Matrix,” “Speed Racer”) is 60. Actor Carrie Preston (“The Good Wife”) is 58. Actor Paula Irvine (“Santa Barbara”) is 57. Country singer Allison Moorer is 53. Actor Juliette Lewis is 52. Actor Maggie Siff (“Mad Men”) is 51. Bassist Justin Cary (Sixpence None The Richer) is 50. Guitarist Mike Einziger of Incubus is 49. Actor Chris Pratt (“Jurassic World,” ″Guardians of the Galaxy”) is 46. Singer Brandon Flowers of The Killers is 44. Actor Jussie Smollett (“Empire”) is 43. Actor Michael Malarkey (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 42. Singer Kris Allen (“American Idol”) is 40. Singer Lana Del Rey is 40. Actor Jascha Washington (“Big Momma’s House” films) is 36. Bassist Chandler Baldwin of LANCO is 33. Singer Rebecca Black is 28.