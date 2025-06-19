Attention subsribers
Beginning on Saturday, June 21st, you will need to be a subscriber in order to view the content on this site.
If you are a current subscriber but do not have an account here, you can click here to set up your free account.
If you're not yet a subscriber, click here to subscribe today.
Cesar Montes scores twice, Mexico beats Suriname 2-0 to reach Gold Cup knockout round
Posted 6/19/25
Defender Cesar Montes scored twice in a six-minute span in the second half and defending champion Mexico struggled early but managed to get past Suriname 2-0 to secure a spot in the knockout round of …