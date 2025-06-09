Welcome to our new website!
Chelsea signs French defender Sarr from sister club Strasbourg

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea signed a top young player from its sister club by bringing in French teenage defender Mamadou Sarr from Strasbourg on Monday.

Strasbourg, which plays in France’s top league, is owned by the consortium led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital that bought Chelsea in 2022.

The 19-year-old Sarr is a France under-20 international who was a regular last season as Strasbourg finished in seventh place to seal a place in the Conference League playoffs. He was previously at Lens and Lyon.

Chelsea won the Conference League last season and will play in the Champions League after finishing in fourth place in the Premier League.

Strasbourg was bought by Chelsea’s ownership group, BlueCo, in 2023.

Chelsea said Sarr had signed a contract until 2033 but didn't disclose the transfer fee.

