Climate Connection: Growing Gardens

Posted Friday, June 13, 2025 7:33 pm

The U.S. Department of Agriculture divides the United States into 13 plant hardiness zones based on 30-year averages of the lowest temperatures. These zones are a guide to what plants can flourish, although many factors other than lowest temperature affect plant growth, such as rainfall, growing degree days, and day length.

As the earth has warmed over the last 30 years, about 2/3 of 243 U.S. cities have changed their plant hardiness zone, especially in Alaska, the Northwest, and the Southwest. Juneau is in the top 10 cities across the United States with the largest increase in average low temperature. In Juneau’s 30-year period from 1951-1980, the average low temperature was -8.4 degrees F, corresponding to a plant hardiness zone of 6a. In the most recent 30-year period from 1995-2024, Juneau’s average low temperature was -0.4 degrees F, corresponding to a plant hardiness zone of 6b.

If warming pollution continues to increase as forecast, about 90% of cities will change their plant hardiness zone by mid-century, with the largest changes in the upper Midwest. Juneau’s projected low temperature average in 2036-2065 would be 6.3 degrees F, corresponding to 7b. Anchorage is also in the top 10 of 243 cities with even more dramatic warming: In 1951-1980, Anchorage’s average low temperature was -21.6 degrees F (plant hardiness zone 4b) and shifted to -12.6 degrees in 1995-2024 (plant zone 5b).

Many Sitka gardeners have lamented our cold rainy spring. One gardener told me that she had not been able to plant carrot seeds because the soil hadn’t reached carrots’ reliable germination temperature of 55 degrees. What is our plant hardiness zone? From the 30-year period from 1991-2020, our average annual coldest temperature was between 5-10 degrees F, putting us in plant hardiness zone 7b. Spring temperatures are not pertinent to low temperatures that determine what over-wintering plants and trees can survive. But the many gardens in Sitka with porous white coverings reflect gardeners’ attempts to warm the soil and keep out insects that might otherwise disturb harvests, e.g., of brassicas such as broccoli and cabbage. As the climate warms, gardeners may have to contend with new insects and weed seeds whose ranges are moving north.

Nature is an interconnected ecosystem in which bird migration and nesting, insect populations, and wild plants are all inter-dependent. Temperature changes that affect the timing of food availability affects all these kingdoms, prompting the decreases in populations of birds and insects and extinctions happening everywhere. Humans have caused global warming by burning fossil fuels and destroying natural reservoirs of CO2. We need to urgently pressure governments at all levels to reverse course to prevent further warming.

--Kay Kreiss, Transition Sitka