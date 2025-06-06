Climate Connection Jim Hansen's Update

Posted Friday, June 6, 2025 7:06 pm

Jim Hansen is the climate scientist who testified to Congress in 1989 about our calamitous

future if we didn’t stop burning fossil fuels that are responsible for most global warming. This

year he published a scientific article titled “Global warming has accelerated: are the United

Nations and the public well-informed?” He describes a 2-year increase of 0.7 degrees F which

was twice what was expected and could not be explained by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel

on Climate Change (IPCC). Because the IPCC relies on incomplete global climate change models

for its predictions, Dr. Hansen advocates expanding use of current observations to improve

models and paleoclimate measurements to test models. In particular, we should focus on what

happened 120,000 years ago when the earth was as warm as it has become today: The ice

shelves in the Antarctic had melted; sea level was 50-80 feet higher; and the ocean circulation

that carries southern hemisphere heat to the northern hemisphere had shut down because of

melting of polar ice.

The mild El Nino of the last two years accounts for about half of the accelerated warming above

that from increasing CO2 from fossil fuels. The other half is due to a decrease in cloud cover in

the north Atlantic and north Pacific. In 2020, the International Maritime Organization required

ships to use low-sulfur fuel to decrease emissions of tiny particles causing heart and lung

disease. Decreasing these particles that form the nuclei for water condensation also decreased

cloud formation. Clouds reflect sunlight back into space, cooling the earth. With fewer clouds,

more sunlight is absorbed by the earth, heating it up. Global climate models did not account for

less air pollution and fewer clouds, explaining why scientists were surprised by the acceleration

of global heating. If scientists’ global climate models are incomplete, we can’t make sound

decisions about what is necessary to preserve a habitable earth.

The UN process for worldwide action to decrease fossil fuel emissions has failed and is not

controlling the increasing CO2 responsible for global warming. Dr. Hansen explains that the

accelerated heating is likely to shut off the ocean’s Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation

which transfers southern hemisphere heat to the eastern United States and Europe. This “point

of no return” is likely to occur within 20-30 years, lowering northern hemisphere temperatures

that allow usual agriculture. Increased heat in the southern oceans will result in the accelerated

melting of Antarctic ice, such that ocean levels will increase by 50-80 feet, as occurred 120,000

years ago. Coastal cities and land will be uninhabitable all over the world much sooner than

IPCC scientists had predicted.

Dr. Hansen asks us to read his article’s epilogue, which is non-technical and designed for all to

read (https://doi.org/10.1080/00139157.2025.2434494). If the public is unaware of what is

coming sooner than expected, we cannot hold our governments accountable to protect us. A

major transformation of government beyond partisanship is required to protect the earth.

--Kay Kreiss, Transition Sitka