Convoy arrives in Libya en route to Gaza to challenge Israel's blockade on humanitarian aid

Posted Wednesday, June 11, 2025 11:09 pm

ZAWIYA, LIBYA (AP) — A convoy carrying hundreds of activists has arrived in Libya after driving from Algeria and crossing through Tunisia on its way to the Gaza Strip to challenge Israel’s blockade on humanitarian aid on the territory.

The convoy is made up of at least 1,500 people, including activists and supporters from Algeria and Tunisia, with more expected to join from Libya.

The group arrived in Zawiya city in Libya Tuesday and plans to reach Gaza via Egypt’s Rafah Crossing, traveling by cars and buses. It drove through the Libyan cities of Tripoli, Misrata, Sirte, and Benghazi to reach the Saloum Crossing which borders Egypt. It is expected to soon reach Cairo before heading to the Rafah Crossing.

Jamila Sharitah, an Algerian participant, said Tuesday that authorities in Tunisia and Libya have been cooperative with the convoy, helping facilitate their smooth journey. Zayed al-Hamami, another participant, said the convoy aims to push for reopening crossings and allowing aid into the Gaza Strip.

“There are land, sea and air convoys that will arrive in Gaza despite the restrictions,” said convoy organizer Terkiya Shayibi. She added that violent responses against the convoy will not frighten them.

Israel's military seized a Gaza-bound aid boat with Greta Thunberg and about a dozen other activists on board on Monday, enforcing a longstanding blockade of the Palestinian territory that has been tightened during the Israel-Hamas war. Israeli forces deported Thunberg on Tuesday.

The activists on the boat began their journey to protest Israel’s military campaign in Gaza — one of the deadliest and most destructive wars since World War II — as well as the blocking of humanitarian aid. Experts have warned of famine in the territory of over 2 million people unless the blockade is lifted and Israel ends its military offensive.