Posted Wednesday, June 11, 2025 7:50 pm

In a Friday Sentinel article on the first Sitka Writers Retreat, a photo provided to the Sentinel failed to say in the caption that it was taken by Ruth Underhill of Tongass Mist Writing LLC, which offers retreats, workshops and other writing resources. Its next retreat will be held August 9-14 in Tenakee Springs, featuring Heather Lende, Alaska State Writer Laureate 2021-24.

The Sentinel regrets the omission.